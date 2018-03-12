Tom Clancys Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most popular competitive shooter games today with over 70 million players worldwide. In March, NVIDIA released NVIDIA Reflex support for the game. Today, NVIDIA launches NVIDIA DLSS for Rainbow Six Siege accelerating performance by up to 50% at 4K, enabling all NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs to run the game at 100+ FPS at 4K. Available as part of the new North Star update, Rainbow Six Siege players with GeForce RTX graphics cards and laptops can enable DLSS with just a few clicks in Options --> Graphics, instantly enhancing their experience.
Rainbow Six Siege: 4K NVIDIA DLSS Comparison
Comparison Graph
How to Enable NVIDIA DLSS in Rainbow Six Siege1- Download and install our latest Game Ready Driver from our website, or via GeForce Experience
2- Download the North Star Rainbow Six Siege update from the Ubisoft Connect client
3- Load the game, go to Options --> Graphics, and enable NVIDIA DLSS
4- Select the NVIDIA DLSS quality level. Quality Mode is recommended for 1920x1080 and 2560x1440, and Performance Mode for 3840x2160. If your resolution differs from the examples, pick the closest setting
With the availability of both NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex in Rainbow Six Siege, players with GeForce RTX GPUs can get the best experience possible, with faster performance and optimized system latency.
NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is a ground-breaking AI rendering technology that increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs. Learn more about NVIDIA DLSS at NVIDIA.
Source: NVIDIA