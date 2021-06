How to Enable NVIDIA DLSS in Rainbow Six Siege

1- Download and install our latest Game Ready Driver from our website, or via GeForce Experience2- Download the North Star Rainbow Six Siege update from the Ubisoft Connect client3- Load the game, go to Options --> Graphics, and enable NVIDIA DLSS4- Select the NVIDIA DLSS quality level. Quality Mode is recommended for 1920x1080 and 2560x1440, and Performance Mode for 3840x2160. If your resolution differs from the examples, pick the closest settingWith the availability of both NVIDIA DLSS and NVIDIA Reflex in Rainbow Six Siege, players with GeForce RTX GPUs can get the best experience possible, with faster performance and optimized system latency.NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is a ground-breaking AI rendering technology that increases graphics performance using dedicated Tensor Core AI processors on GeForce RTX GPUs. Learn more about NVIDIA DLSS at NVIDIA