The Division 2 Warlords of New York Expansion

Grab a copy of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Standard Edition) for $2.99 at the Ubi Store or at the EPIC Games Store . Expansion packs are also on sale.Meanwhile, The Division 2’s next expansion “Warlords of New York” will be coming this March 3. Warlords of New York features a new open-world map for Agents to explore, along with a new story that puts them back on the trail of rogue Division Agent Aaron Keener. The Division 2 Warlords of New York launches on March 3 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and UPLAY+, and is coming to Stadia later in March.