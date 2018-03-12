Tom Clancys The Division 2 Trial Weekend and Flash Sale

by Michael Pabia 28.02.2020


Ubisoft launches a free trial weekend for the critically acclaimed first-player shooter game Tom Clancys The Division 2 from February 27 until March 3, 2020. Players can play the game for free and be able to save progression if ever you decide to buy the game. The game is also currently on flash sale, available for only US$3 for the standard edition. Flash sale ends on March 2, 2020.

Grab a copy of Tom Clancys The Division 2 (Standard Edition) for $2.99 at the Ubi Store or at the EPIC Games Store. Expansion packs are also on sale.





The Division 2 Warlords of New York Expansion


Meanwhile, The Division 2s next expansion Warlords of New York will be coming this March 3. Warlords of New York features a new open-world map for Agents to explore, along with a new story that puts them back on the trail of rogue Division Agent Aaron Keener. The Division 2 Warlords of New York launches on March 3 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and UPLAY+, and is coming to Stadia later in March.

Learn more about The Division 2 Warlords of New York here.

