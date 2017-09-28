Total War: WARHAMMER III Announced

The cataclysmic conclusion to the Total War: WARHAMMER trilogy is coming this year, Total War: WARHAMMER III, coming this late 2021. Watch the announce trailer video below.
Story
Far beyond the world and its petty wars there exists a dimension of pure, malevolent magic: The Realm of Chaos. It is a terrible place, incomprehensible to the mortal mind. It whispers promises of power, but to behold it is to be seduced by it. To relinquish your soul to it. To become it.
The four Ruinous Powers rule over this place, ever seeking to slip their bonds and engulf the world in a tide of daemonic corruption. Nurgle, the plague god; Slaanesh, the lord of excess; Tzeentch, the changer of ways; and Khorne, the god of blood and slaughter.
On the border between the worlds, two mighty kingdoms stand sentinel: the stern warriors of Kislev and the vast empire of Grand Cathay. But each is beset by its own trials, and now both have cause to cross the threshold and send their armies into the Realm of Chaos. The coming conflict will engulf all.
Pre-order
Total War: WARHAMMER III is now available for pre-order at Steam and the EPIC Games Store for $46.99. Learn more about the Total War: Warhammer series at https://warhammer3.totalwar.com/