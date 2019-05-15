Transcend ESD310C Ultra-Compact Portable SSD Unveiled

Transcend Information, Inc. has just released the all-new ESD310C, our smallest portable SSD to date. Lightweight and with a compact size similar to that of a pen drive, the ESD310C boasts an impressive transfer rate of USB 10Gbps, up to 1050MB/s of fast speeds, as well as being able to save up to 1TB of data using its USB Type-A and Type-C connectors. As such, its compatibility with desktops, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and even next-gen gaming consoles makes it an ideal choice for users who own multiple electronic devices.
Blistering Fast Transfer Rate, Rugged and Durable
Transcends ESD310C is designed to comply with a transfer rate of up to 10Gbps, delivering read/write speeds of up to 1050/950MB/s. The built-in SLC Cache technology allows for faster write speeds to store large amounts of multimedia files. The ESD310C is built in a lightweight yet sturdy aluminum case, which provides superior heat dissipation and excellent protection for stored data. More importantly, the powerful ECC (Error Correction Code) functionality enables higher data stability, ensuring that your data is always safe and secure.
USB Type-A & Type-C Connectors In One Drive
The ESD310C comes with both USB Type-A and reversible Type-C connectors, to support various devices such as laptops, desktops, tablets, smartphones, and gaming consoles. The drive is also compatible with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, and Android systems, making data transfer not just easier but more accessible to users.
Small In Size, Large In Capacity
Weighing at only 11 grams, Transcends ESD310C may be tiny, but is a behemoth of a machineable to carry an astonishing 1TB of data, including 4K videos, full HD photos, and gaming files. With such a portable design, you can take an entire multimedia library with you on the go.
Easy Management with Transcend Exclusive Software
Transcend Elite is an advanced data management software supporting Windows and macOS systems. Useful functions include backup and restore, data encryption, and cloud backup. With software assistance, you can manage your portable storage device more efficiently, allowing for more peace of mind.
Transcends ESD310C portable SSD is backed by a five-year limited warranty and is manufactured in Taiwan with rigorous quality control to ensure the best product quality. Learn more about the Transcend ESD310C Portable SSD here.