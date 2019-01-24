Transcend ESD380C Portable SSD Delivers Up To 2000MB/s Transfer Speed

Transcend introduces the blazing-fast ESD380C Portable SSD delivering performance of up to 2000 MB/s via the USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface. Available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, the Transcend ESD380C features a compact design with a sturdy anti-shock shell. This strikingly fast, durable, and secured portable SSD brings the performance of creative professionals and gamers to the next level. Transcends ESD380C portable SSD is covered by a five-year limited warranty.
High-Speed USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C
The Transcend ESD380C features a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface and a Type-C port, bringing the speed up to 2000 MB/s. The high performance and low latency are capable of saving 4K videos, high-resolution images, and large media files. The ESD380C is housed in an aluminum enclosure, which is durable to protect data stored on the drive and enhances heat dissipation. The Dynamic Thermal Throttling mechanism allows a more stable performance even under demanding operations.
Tough and Versatile
Transcends ESD380C portable SSD meets US military drop-test standards. Its lightweight, the palm-sized design fits perfectly in the pocket. The drive is covered by a silicone rubber case to make it more ruggedized and shock-absorbing. Additionally, the ESD380C comes with a USB Type-C cable and a Type-C to Type-A cable, making it versatile enough to support PC, Mac, tablets, cameras, and even new game consoles.
Transcend Elite: Manage Date with Ease
Transcend offers a free, exclusive data management software, Transcend Elite, providing various functions, which include backup, restore, encryption, decryption, cloud backup, etc. It is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Android, keeping your files more organized, secured, and up-to-date.
Pricing and Availability
The Transcend ESD380C Portable SSD is now available on Transcends Amazon Store, see pricing and links below.
Transcend ESD380C Portable SSD 1TB: $143.41 (Amazon US) | £144.85 (Amazon UK)
Transcend ESD380C Portable SSD 2TB: $243.90 (Amazon US) | £247.27 (Amazon UK)