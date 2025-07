Transcend ESD420 Portable SSD with MagSafe Compatibility Launched

The Transcend ESD420 features a MagSafe-compatible magnetic design, allowing it to securely attach to iPhones and other magnetic surfaces for convenient mobile storage and backup.With USB 20Gbps and SLC cache, the Transcend ESD420 delivers up to 2,000MB/s read/write speeds, supporting smooth 4K ProRes video recording directly from devices like the iPhone.Built to withstand shocks and drops, the Transcend ESD420 portable SSD meets U.S. military-grade standards, offering reliable protection for data in challenging environments.Weighing only 48 grams, this pocket-sized SSD offers up to 4TB of storage and comes in stylish Champagne Gold and Space Gray finishes.Bundled with a USB-C cable, the ESD420 works seamlessly across various platforms including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and popular gaming consoles.It supports 256-bit AES encryption, password protection via Transcend Elite software, and OTP reset for secure, cross-platform data access.Transcend Elite software enables easy backup, file encryption, and cloud sync, enhancing file management across devices.The product features plastic-free, recyclable packaging with eco-friendly ink, aligning with Transcend’s sustainability goals.Manufactured in Taiwan, the Transcend ESD420 is rigorously tested and backed by a five-year limited warranty for dependable performance.Learn more about the Transcend ESD420 Magnetic Portable SSD