Transcend ESD420 Portable SSD with MagSafe Compatibility Launched

Transcend has launched the ESD420, a magnetic portable SSD designed for convenience and performance. Weighing just 48 grams, it features MagSafe compatibility, 20Gbps transfer speeds, up to 4TB capacity, and supports direct 4K ProRes video recording from iPhonesideal for photographers and content creators.
Magnetic Design for Intuitive, On-the-Go Use
The Transcend ESD420 features a MagSafe-compatible magnetic design, allowing it to securely attach to iPhones and other magnetic surfaces for convenient mobile storage and backup.
Ultra-Fast Performance for Creative Workflows
With USB 20Gbps and SLC cache, the Transcend ESD420 delivers up to 2,000MB/s read/write speeds, supporting smooth 4K ProRes video recording directly from devices like the iPhone.
Rugged and Durable with Military-Grade Protection
Built to withstand shocks and drops, the Transcend ESD420 portable SSD meets U.S. military-grade standards, offering reliable protection for data in challenging environments.
Compact Size, Massive Capacity
Weighing only 48 grams, this pocket-sized SSD offers up to 4TB of storage and comes in stylish Champagne Gold and Space Gray finishes.
Versatile Compatibility, Plug-and-Play
Bundled with a USB-C cable, the ESD420 works seamlessly across various platforms including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and popular gaming consoles.
Advanced Data Security
It supports 256-bit AES encryption, password protection via Transcend Elite software, and OTP reset for secure, cross-platform data access.
Powerful Data Management with Transcend Elite
Transcend Elite software enables easy backup, file encryption, and cloud sync, enhancing file management across devices.
Sustainable Packaging, Eco-Friendly Design
The product features plastic-free, recyclable packaging with eco-friendly ink, aligning with Transcends sustainability goals.
Made in Taiwan, Built for Reliability
Manufactured in Taiwan, the Transcend ESD420 is rigorously tested and backed by a five-year limited warranty for dependable performance.
