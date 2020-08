Transcend Introduces Industrial-Grade DDR4-3200 Memory Modules

Industrial-Grade DDR4-3200 Product Line-up Specifications

Module Types: Unbuffered Long-DIMM, Unbuffered SO-DIMM, ECC Long-DIMM, ECC SO-DIMM, Registered Long-DIMM

Speed: 3200MHz

Voltage: 1.2V

Capacity: 8GB to 32GB

Standard Operating Temperature: 0°C to 85°C

Transcend sources every DRAM chip it uses in industrial-grade memory modules directly from the world’s most reputable manufacturers. These ICs are rated “major-grade”, meaning they are originally branded and trademarked, and undergo the original manufacture’s in-house testing procedures to manifest the highest standard of quality.As industries begin utilizing 5G infrastructure, demand for high-performance, large-capacity memory grows. Transcend’s DDR4-3200 memory modules feature capacities from 8GB to 32GB, enabling overclocking for high-end servers, computers, workstations, unmanned devices, AI-powered equipment, and smart systems from the core to the edge.DDR4 memory cuts energy needs by running at just 1.2V. These modules consume far less power than their predecessors DDR3, DDR2, and DDR. While the world prepares for future memory-hungry core processors and motherboards, the DDR4 keeps its energy budget low.In the 5G era, large volumes of data are being generated and processed in real-time by connected edge devices, blurring the line between telecommunications and computer networking. This creates a need for short response times and low redundancy. DDR4-3200 memory modules feature low latency and ultra-high transfer speeds at 3200MT/s, fueling the 5G revolution by meeting data transmission and computing demands.To learn more, visit the Transcend website