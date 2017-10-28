Trio of Armis AR6 Chassis Introduced By SilentiumPC

SilentiumPC Armis AR6X EVO TG ARGB - 83.00 with 2 yr Warranty

The European manufacturer of CPU coolers and PC cases,, presents the successor of its popular Armis AR5 case series. The new Armis AR6 lineup is aimed at gamers looking for a PC case with maximum versatility and stylish design combined with outstanding value for money. SilentiumPC has developed three different versions of the case for this purpose, which are identical in terms of their internal construction, but differ in their exterior and (A)RGB lighting. All models are designed for excellent internal ventilation and implement the new Natissis internal structure with dual-chamber layout. Theandare supplied directly with total of five 120 mm fans, thewith two 120 mm fans.The Natissis internal structure, recently introduced in the Regnum RG6V case series, has been incorporated in the new Armis AR6 series. It utilizes the dual-chamber design which has been perfected by SilentiumPC, providing outstanding flexibility when it comes to the choice of components for high performance systems and offering outstanding cable management.In all three models, motherboards in the form-factors E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX can be easily installed and combined with graphics cards with a length of 360 mm. When selecting the CPU cooler, air coolers with a maximum height of 162 mm or AIO water coolers with radiators from 120 to 360 can be installed. Radiators can be mounted at one of four possible designated locations in the PC case, depending on the size and users preference.The mainboard tray offers three long cable fixings made of fabric as well as 24 hooks for cable ties and allows plenty of options, when it comes to cable management. Thanks to the seven cable routings equipped with rubber grommets, everything is prepared for convenient and tidy cable management.With one tempered glass side-panel and another panel in the front, the Armis AR6X EVO TG ARGB really puts the components in the spotlight and creates spectacular lighting effects. A total of four Stella HP ARGB CF and one Sigma HP 120 mm case fan provide above-average internal ventilation. The fans are arranged in such a way that three Stella HP ARGB CF are installed in the front and one in the back. The Sigma HP 120 mm fan supports the airflow by exhausting the warm air upwards. This ensures effective cooling of the components right out of the box. The case fans operate at a maximum rotation speed of 1.200 rpm and can all be controlled by using the mainboard's fan controller function in combination with the included Advanced Aurora Sync Evo PWM ARGB Controller. Of course, all air intakes are fitted with dust filters.The Armis AR6X TG RGB is also equipped with a front and side panel made of tempered glass. The four Corona HP RGB 120 mm axial fans with ring-type RGB lighting lend the chassis a more discreet look. One Sigma HP 120 mm fan is pre-installed in the upper segment of the case in order to ensure an above-average airflow at a maximum speed of 1.200 rotations per minute. Thanks to the included Advanced Aurora Sync Evo PWM ARGB controller, the fan speed can be conveniently adjusted using the PWM signal from the mainboard.Even though the Armis AR6Q EVO TG ARGB is the most affordable model of the three, it is a real eye-catcher! The pitch black chassis is illuminated by a long strip which is equipped with addressable RGB LEDs, providing a unique look in combination with the Stella HP ARGB CF 120 mm case fan. All the advantages and features of the Armis AR6 series are incorporated in the Armis AR6Q EVO TG ARGB as well, offering a great balance for gamers on budget. Sufficient air circulation has not been compromised, thanks to the pre-installed Stella HP ARGB fan in the back and one Sigma HP 120 mm fan in the top of the chassis.All three models are delivered with a tempered glass side panel in order to properly display the installed components. The mandatory I/O panel is located at the top of the front panel. Besides the power and reset button, it is equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and a 3,5 mm jack for a microphone and headphones.The SilentiumPC Armis AR6 models are available as of today with the following MSRP:For more cooling solutions to suit many budgets visit SilentiumPC.com