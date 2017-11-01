Trio of CORSAIR Cooling Components Now Available in White

PRESS RELEASE
FREMONT, CA, February 25th, 2020 CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today launched new versions of several popular cooling products in a beautiful white finish, perfect for builders looking to create a PC with a head-turning white aesthetic. White CORSAIR iCUE QL RGB Series fans, lit by a stunning 34 RGB LEDs across four distinct light loops, will elevate the look of any build. For custom cooling enthusiasts seeking the lower temperatures and unmatched visuals of the CORSAIR Hydro X Series, the CORSAIR XC7 RGB CPU Water Block and XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo are now also available in white. Finally, a new small-form-factor Pump/Reservoir Combo, the Hydro X Series XD3 RGB, unlocks a new world of possibilities for installing Hydro X Series custom cooling in smaller, more compact cases.
CORSAIR iCUE QL RGB Series PWM fans launched in 2019 as the definitive RGB cooling fan on the market, with 34 RGB LEDs illuminating each fan. Four light loops two in front and two in back put your lighting on display, whether the fan is used for intake or exhaust. Now available in white, QL RGB Series fans can be purchased in single or multi-fan kits of either 120mm or 140mm sizes. Multi-fan kits come bundled with a CORSAIR iCUE Lighting Node CORE RGB Lighting Controller to fully customize and synchronize the fans impressive lighting through iCUE software. With leading RGB lighting, great PWM-controlled airflow, and a new pristine white look, white QL RGB Series fans offer spectacular lighting from any angle.
Since its launch in 2019, the CORSAIR Hydro X Series has grown to offer everything you need to build a gorgeous high-performance custom cooling system. Now available in a flawless titanium matte white finish, the Hydro X Series XC7 RGB CPU Water Block and the XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo offer an immaculate new look for your next custom cooled system. The XC7 RGB CPU Water Block cools Intel® LGA 115X and AMD AM4 processors with a nickel-plated copper cold plate and more than 60 micro-cooling fins, with 16 individually addressable RGB LEDs to accent the look of your custom cooling system. The XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo powers your loop with a Xylem D5 PWM pump, built into a 330ml reservoir equipped with ten individually addressable RGB LEDs. Whether youre building your next PC or making that much needed upgrade, the best PCs deserve the best cooling and the Hydro X Series delivers.
Lastly, a new addition to the Hydro X Series brings custom cooling to a whole new range of small-form-factor cases and builds the XD3 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo. The XD3 RGB features a high-performance Xylem DDC PWM pump and measures just 114mm x 114mm x 58mm, allowing it to be installed in small-form-factor cases such as the CORSAIR 280X. 16 Individually addressable, iCUE-controlled RGB LEDs light up the XD3s integrated 180ml reservoir, putting both your customizable lighting and coolant on display. Like its larger counterpart, the XD3 RGB includes an integrated temperature sensor that provides real-time coolant temperatures and enables automatic cooling control when paired with an iCUE Commander PRO (sold separately) and CORSAIR iCUE software.
With new cooling options that offer leading performance as well as brilliant aesthetics, turn to CORSAIR to build a spectacular new PC in 2020.
Availability, Warranty and Pricing
The CORSAIR iCUE QL RGB Series, XC7 RGB CPU Water Block, XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo, and XD3 RGB Pump/Reservoir are available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors.
The QL RGB Series is backed by a two-year warranty, while the XC7 RGB, XD5 RGB, and XD3 RGB, like all Hydro X Series products, are backed by a three-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.
