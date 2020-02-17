Trio of Displays Added to AOC's E2 Monitor Series for Pro/Business Use

PRESS RELEASE
Amsterdam, 29 September 2020 Display specialist AOC announces three new additions to its E2 series monitors, aimed at business/professional as well as home users with high requirements but a limited budget. The new essential models from the E2 series include the 80 cm (31.5) QHD model Q32E2N and the 4K (UHD) model U32E2N. Need extra screen space? The 1080p ultrawide (21:9) IPS panel of the 86.4 cm (34) Q34E2A offers popping colours and a large canvas to work with. The sleek displays come with a tiltable stand and a VESA mount option, integrated speakers as well as the most important connections.
Get your productivity on
Feeling like Full HD resolution on the display is not enough anymore? Or feeling cramped on a 24 or 27 display? Or both? AOC presents new high-resolution displays combined with large display sizes for more screen real estate and more pixels to work with.
The 31.5 Q32E2N employs the QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels) on its VA display for increased details and sharpness with 77% more pixels than Full HD. The VA panel produces deep blacks and a 3000:1 native contrast ratio. Thanks to the 75 Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync, cursor movements or scrolling is very smooth and the display is suitable for occasional gaming. Narrow bezels encompass the display and the 2x 3W speakers complete the package.
For crystal-clear details, the 31.5 U32E2N goes one step further and uses a UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) VA panel, resulting in 140 ppi pixel density. The panel offers a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 2500:1 native contrast ratio, while its 3-sides borderless design elevates the sleek look for modern offices and homes. To really enjoy the highly-detailed images in well-lit environments, the U32E2Ns backlight produces 350 nits brightness.
The widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio is not enough, and need to go wider? The Q34E2A is equipped with a 34 flat IPS panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It runs at a 75 Hz refresh rate and utilises an ultra-wide 2560 x 1080 pixel resolution, producing 33% more pixels than Full HD. Borderless design on three sides combined with the brushed aluminium finish of the stand also gives it a modern look.
A good monitor. No frills.
The E2 series is designed for users that are looking for a monitor that comes with a good panel and no frills. All models are equipped with a basic tiltable stand, offering a cable management opening to reduce clutter. Thanks to the VESA 100 x 100 mm mounting holes, the models can easily be attached to a monitor arm or wall mount for increased ergonomics and full flexibility. Users who prefer more ergonomic solutions might check out the P2 series monitors from AOC or add one of AOCs monitor arms to their setup.
The VA and IPS panels of all three E2 models display 16.7 million colours, covering 72% of the NTSC and +100% of the sRGB colour gamuts. Additionally, the 178/178° viewing angles of all models minimise any colour and contrast shift from oblique angles. Connectivity of the monitors includes HDMI, DisplayPort inputs and a headphone output. All models also employ 4 ms response time and Adaptive-Sync support to eliminate tear and stutter.
They also come equipped with Flicker-Free technology, using DC to adjust brightness instead of PWM, therefore reducing eye strain and headaches associated with flicker. In addition, the monitors employ the Low Blue Light mode, adjustable via their on-screen display, reducing the short wavelength blue light to save the users eyes from potential damage and provide comfortable viewing in dark ambient light.
Specifications
AOCs 31.5 Q32E2N, U32E2N and 34 Q34E2A are available from September 2020 at MSRPs of £199, £349, £249 respectively. More information on these and other home, business, professional and gaming displays is available at eu.aoc.com.
