TRYX Launches PANORAMA AIO Coolers in Europe

TRYX announces the launch of the Asetek-powered TRYX PANORAMA all-in-one liquid CPU coolers in Europe. The TRYX PANORAMA was first launched in China and made a successful debut at COMPUTEX 2024. European PC enthusiasts can pre-order the PANORAMA at select partner resellers starting October 28th, 2024. The European release of the TRYX PANORAMA will feature three sizes240mm, 280mm, and 360mmin both ARGB and Performance versions, with colour options of black and white.
TRYX's debut flagship liquid cooler, the PANORAMA, made a significant impact at COMPUTEX 2024, capturing the interest of PC DIY enthusiasts around the globe. The cooler stands out not only for its distinctive design but also for its advanced cooling technology.
TRYX PANORAMA Features6.5-inch AMOLED L-shaped Display:
Featuring a 60Hz refresh rate at 2K resolution, the screen offers full visibility from multiple angles.
Asetek 8th Generation Cooling Solution:
Enhancing thermal performance, the Asetek solution is paired with a thicker 30mm radiator, delivering a 2°C improvement on cooling under a 100W load compared to previous Asetek generations.
Advanced Cooling Design:
High-density fins, micro water channels, and low water resistance enable faster and more efficient heat dissipation. PANORAMAs tubing is 40% thicker than previous Asetek generations, increasing water volume and improving the flow rate.
Compatibility: Supports the latest Intel 15th Gen LGA 1851 Arrow Lake and is also compatible with Intel LGA 1700/1200/115X and AMD AM4/AM5 sockets.
Pre-installed ROTA Pro Fans (non-ARGB):
Equipped with LCP blades and a three-phase, six-pole motor, these fans deliver powerful airflow with minimal noise.
KANALI Software:
The exclusive KANALI software provides full control over every aspect of the cooler, including support for split-screen functionality. Users can also choose from up to eight preset 3D content options to achieve the most immersive 3D visuals right on their desktop.
Pricing and Availability
The TRYX PANORAMA all-in-one liquid CPU coolers and ROTA fans are now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK. See pricing below.
TRYX PANORAMA 360mm ARGB: 379.99
TRYX PANORAMA 360mm: 369.99
TRYX PANORAMA 280mm ARGB: 359.99
TRYX PANORAMA 280mm: 349.99
TRYX PANORAMA 240mm ARGB: 339.99
TRYX PANORAMA 240mm: 329.99
TRYX ROTA PRO 120mm Performance Fan: 24.99
ROTA PRO 140mm Performance Fan: 26.99