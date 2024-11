TRYX Launches PANORAMA AIO Coolers in Europe

TRYX Brand Launch in China TRYX Brand Launch in China

TRYX PANORAMA Features

TRYX's debut flagship liquid cooler, the PANORAMA, made a significant impact at COMPUTEX 2024 , capturing the interest of PC DIY enthusiasts around the globe. The cooler stands out not only for its distinctive design but also for its advanced cooling technology.Featuring a 60Hz refresh rate at 2K resolution, the screen offers full visibility from multiple angles.Enhancing thermal performance, the Asetek solution is paired with a thicker 30mm radiator, delivering a 2°C improvement on cooling under a 100W load compared to previous Asetek generations.High-density fins, micro water channels, and low water resistance enable faster and more efficient heat dissipation. PANORAMA’s tubing is 40% thicker than previous Asetek generations, increasing water volume and improving the flow rate.Supports the latest Intel 15th Gen LGA 1851 “Arrow Lake” and is also compatible with Intel LGA 1700/1200/115X and AMD AM4/AM5 sockets.Equipped with LCP blades and a three-phase, six-pole motor, these fans deliver powerful airflow with minimal noise.The exclusive KANALI software provides full control over every aspect of the cooler, including support for split-screen functionality. Users can also choose from up to eight preset 3D content options to achieve the most immersive 3D visuals right on their desktop.The TRYX PANORAMA all-in-one liquid CPU coolers and ROTA fans are now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK . See pricing below.TRYX PANORAMA 360mm ARGB: €379.99TRYX PANORAMA 360mm: €369.99TRYX PANORAMA 280mm ARGB: €359.99TRYX PANORAMA 280mm: €349.99TRYX PANORAMA 240mm ARGB: €339.99TRYX PANORAMA 240mm: €329.99TRYX ROTA PRO 120mm Performance Fan: €24.99ROTA PRO 140mm Performance Fan: €26.99