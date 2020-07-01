TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor To Be Available This August

ASUS announced the availability of TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A, a gaming monitor designed for PC and next-generation consoles. First introduces at CES 2021, the TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A is a 28-inch 4K UHD gaming monitor with fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms (GtG) response time. The TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A offers 4K 120Hz gaming with the latest consoles via HDMI 2.1. The gaming monitor is compatible with both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium technologies to deliver smooth and tear-free gaming on PC.
Exceptional gaming visuals on PC and console
The TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A gaming monitor has an HDMI 2.1 port that enables native 4K 120 Hz visuals (4:4:4) when playing on the latest gaming consoles. An Auto-Low-Latency mode helps reduce input lag to ensure extremely fluid gameplay, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology prevents tearing and stuttering for a completely immersive next-gen console gaming experience. In addition, a DisplayPort 1.4 connection offers stable 144 Hz visuals, with DSC technology handling ultra-high-definition video streams at high speeds so theres no perceptible loss in image quality when gaming on PC.
Supersmooth gameplay
The TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A features ASUS ELMB Sync technology and a 1 ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time. ELMB Sync enables the use of ELMB and variable-refresh-rate technologies simultaneously for fluid and responsive gameplay. Compatible with G-SYNC, the monitor can also use a combination of FreeSync Premium and Variable Overdrive technologies to ensure supersmooth gaming at variable frame rates.
Outstanding colours with hardware-based Low Blue Light technology
High Dynamic Range technology with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification and a 90% DCI P3 color gamut ensure outstanding colour performance with TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A. Additionally, built-in Low Blue Light technology helps to protect users eyes from potentially harmful blue light, without compromising image quality. Theres also Flicker-Free technology that helps prevent low brightness levels that lead to high-speed flashing of the LED backlight, minimizing instances of eyestrain for a more comfortable viewing experience.
Learn more about the TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A 28 4K UHD HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor at ASUS.com