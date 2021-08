TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor To Be Available This August

The TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A gaming monitor has an HDMI 2.1 port that enables native 4K 120 Hz visuals (4:4:4) when playing on the latest gaming consoles. An Auto-Low-Latency mode helps reduce input lag to ensure extremely fluid gameplay, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology prevents tearing and stuttering for a completely immersive next-gen console gaming experience. In addition, a DisplayPort 1.4 connection offers stable 144 Hz visuals, with DSC technology handling ultra-high-definition video streams at high speeds so there’s no perceptible loss in image quality when gaming on PC.The TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A features ASUS ELMB Sync technology and a 1 ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time. ELMB Sync enables the use of ELMB and variable-refresh-rate technologies simultaneously for fluid and responsive gameplay. Compatible with G-SYNC, the monitor can also use a combination of FreeSync Premium and Variable Overdrive technologies to ensure supersmooth gaming at variable frame rates.High Dynamic Range technology with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification and a 90% DCI P3 color gamut ensure outstanding colour performance with TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A. Additionally, built-in Low Blue Light technology helps to protect users’ eyes from potentially harmful blue light, without compromising image quality. There’s also Flicker-Free technology that helps prevent low brightness levels that lead to high-speed flashing of the LED backlight, minimizing instances of eyestrain for a more comfortable viewing experience.Learn more about the TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A 28” 4K UHD HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor at ASUS.com