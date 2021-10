TUF Gaming VG30VQL1A Added to TUF Gaming Monitor Lineup

The TUF Gaming Monitors are positioned to be more accessible than the ROG-branded gaming monitors which meant lacking a few premium features. As for the TUF Gaming VG30VQL1A, it features HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 ports but no USB-C port.- 30-inch WFHD (2560 x 1080) 1500R curved gaming monitor with ultrafast 200Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay- ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology enables a 1ms response time (MPRT) together with Adaptive-sync, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates- FreeSync Premium delivers a seamless, tear-free gaming experience by enabling VRR (variable refresh rate) by default.- High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology supports HDR-10 format to enhance bright and dark areas.127% sRGB colour gamut delivers great contrast and colour for gaming performance.ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the TUF Gaming VG30VQL1A curved gaming monitor at ASUS.com