TUF Gaming VG30VQL1A Added to TUF Gaming Monitor Lineup

ASUS continues to expand its TUF Gaming Monitor lineup with the new TUF Gaming VG30VQL1A curved gaming monitor. The TUF Gaming VG30VQL1A is a 30-inch curved gaming monitor with an ultra-wide WFHD (2560 x 1080) resolution, 1500R curvature, 200Hz refresh rate, and 21:9 aspect ratio. This new TUF Gaming monitor also features the ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology which enables a 1ms response time (MPRT) together with Adaptive-sync. The monitor also supports HDR Technology that delivers more vivid colours and higher contrast levels.
The TUF Gaming Monitors are positioned to be more accessible than the ROG-branded gaming monitors which meant lacking a few premium features. As for the TUF Gaming VG30VQL1A, it features HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 ports but no USB-C port.
TUF Gaming VG30VQL1A Features
- 30-inch WFHD (2560 x 1080) 1500R curved gaming monitor with ultrafast 200Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay
- ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology enables a 1ms response time (MPRT) together with Adaptive-sync, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates
- FreeSync Premium delivers a seamless, tear-free gaming experience by enabling VRR (variable refresh rate) by default.
- High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology supports HDR-10 format to enhance bright and dark areas.
127% sRGB colour gamut delivers great contrast and colour for gaming performance.
ASUS did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the TUF Gaming VG30VQL1A curved gaming monitor at ASUS.com.