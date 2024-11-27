Turtle Beach today announced the new Vulcan II TKL Keyboard and Burst II Pro Esports Gaming Mouse expanding the brands award-winning catalogue of PC gaming peripherals. The Vulcan II TKL RGB mechanical gaming keyboard is a compact powerhouse built for PC gaming enthusiasts. Engineered with a tenkeyless (TKL) form factor that maximises desk space for quick mouse movement and big swipes, the Vulcan II TKL keyboard is perfect for fast-paced FPS and MOBA games, as well as all-round competitive play.
The Turtle Beach Burst II Pro mouse delivers esports-level wireless performance with true 8K polling and ultra-low latency for the most competitive players. Designed with a performance-optimised symmetrical shape for medium-sized hands and claw grip styles, the Turtle Beach Burst II Pro features an upgraded Owl-Eye 30K DPI sensor with 750 IPS tracking and 70g acceleration optimised for 99.8% resolution accuracy on all surfaces, including glass.
Turtle Beach Vulcan II TKL
The Turtle Beach Vulcan II TKL is a tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboard that frees up desk space 0 for the long haul. Featuring TITAN HS hot-swappable pre-lubed switches for easy maintenance, sound-dampening foam, and a brushed aluminium top plate, it delivers quiet, precise control. PC gamers can personalize every key cap to their liking and customize every key with per-key RGB lighting and synched AIMO intelligent lighting via Turtle Beachs Swarm II app for Windows PCs. Game confidently with ReacTap SOCD and advanced anti-ghosting to ensure every keystroke is received correctly, and use EASY-SHIFT[+] to expand the functionality of each key. The detachable USB-C cable connects on the left-side, and onboard profiles make it a keyboard built for the long haul.
Turtle Beach Burst II Pro
The Turtle Beach Burst II Pro is a high-performance 8K wireless esports gaming mouse designed for pro gamers. It features true 8K polling rate wireless with 0.125ms latency which is 8x faster tracking than standard gaming mice. It also features Turtle Beachs 30K DPI Owl-Eye sensor, Titan Optical Switches rated for 100 million clicks, and an ultra-lightweight 57g symmetrical shell. With up to 40-hours of battery life at 8 kHz polling and 150 hours at 1 kHz, plus performance enhancing grip tape and skate sets, the Burst II Pro mouse delivers elite precision and endurance with zero compromise.
Pricing
The Turtle Beach Vulcan II TKL keyboard and Burst II Pro wireless mouse are now available for pre-order at Turtle Beach for $119.99 and $139.99, respectively.