Turtle Beach Unveils Recon 500 Gaming Headsets

“With our all-new, patented Eclipse™ Dual Drivers, Turtle Beach is once again first-to-market with groundbreaking gaming audio technology that makes the Recon 500 one of the best sounding headsets,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The Recon 500 delivers some of the most impressive engineering advances our Recon series gaming headsets have ever achieved. It redefines what gamers will expect in a headset at this price point, offering an innovative design, masterful audio performance, and plush comfort.”

Key Features

Patented, all-new dual drivers separate high and low frequencies for ultra-detailed gaming audio across a massive soundstage.Developed for professional gaming, the TruSpeak removable, noise-cancelling microphone delivers reliable, clear chat.A precisely engineered earcup injected with a wood composite lends to enhanced acoustics for realistic sound imaging.The adjustable, metal-reinforced headband is built to last, flexible, and lightweight for marathon gaming sessions.Soft memory foam ear cushions wrapped in athletic weave fabric keep you comfortable and cool in the heat of the battle.The Turtle Beach Recon 500 Gaming Headset is available in Black and Arctic Camo colours and with an MSRP of US$79.95. Now available for pre-order at Turtle Beach