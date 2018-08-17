Turtle Beach Unveils Recon 500 Gaming Headsets

Turtle Beach today unveiled the Recon 500 as a ground-breaking new addition to the Companys popular Recon line of gaming headsets. The Turtle Beach Recon 500 debuts Turtle Beachs patented, first-of-their-kind 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers and custom-crafted AccuTune wood composite-injected earcups which combine to deliver unprecedented sound quality at every frequency.
The Recon 500 also features Turtle Beachs noise-cancelling TruSpeak microphone while memory foam cushions, ProSpecs glasses-friendly technology, and a lightweight frame deliver extraordinary comfort. The Recon 500 features a standard 3.5mm audio interface for multiplatform connectivity with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and compatible mobile devices.
With our all-new, patented Eclipse Dual Drivers, Turtle Beach is once again first-to-market with groundbreaking gaming audio technology that makes the Recon 500 one of the best sounding headsets, said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. The Recon 500 delivers some of the most impressive engineering advances our Recon series gaming headsets have ever achieved. It redefines what gamers will expect in a headset at this price point, offering an innovative design, masterful audio performance, and plush comfort.
Key FeaturesEclipse 60mm Dual Drivers
Patented, all-new dual drivers separate high and low frequencies for ultra-detailed gaming audio across a massive soundstage.
TruSpeak Pro-Level Microphones
Developed for professional gaming, the TruSpeak removable, noise-cancelling microphone delivers reliable, clear chat.
Turtle Beach AccuTune Precision
A precisely engineered earcup injected with a wood composite lends to enhanced acoustics for realistic sound imaging.
Durable Metal-Reinforced Design
The adjustable, metal-reinforced headband is built to last, flexible, and lightweight for marathon gaming sessions.
Memory Foam Ear Cushions
Soft memory foam ear cushions wrapped in athletic weave fabric keep you comfortable and cool in the heat of the battle.
Pricing and Availability
The Turtle Beach Recon 500 Gaming Headset is available in Black and Arctic Camo colours and with an MSRP of US$79.95. Now available for pre-order at Turtle Beach.