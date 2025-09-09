Turtle Beach Unveils VelocityOne Flightstick II, Dual Throttle, H.O.T.A.S., and Universal Sim Mount

Turtle Beach has expanded its flight simulation lineup with the launch of four new VelocityOne peripherals, headlined by the new VelocityOne H.O.T.A.S. system for Xbox and Windows PC. The new range also includes the VelocityOne Flightstick II, VelocityOne Dual Throttle, and the VelocityOne Universal Sim Mount, offering flight simulation enthusiasts a comprehensive ecosystem for aviation, space, trucking, farming, and racing simulators.
The new products focus on precision and immersion, featuring Hall-effect sensors, extensive programmable controls, RGB lighting, and compatibility with Turtle Beach's existing VelocityOne ecosystem. Pre-orders are available now, with retail availability scheduled for September 2026.
VelocityOne Flightstick II
The VelocityOne Flightstick II is available in two versions: one designed for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PCs, and another exclusively for Windows PCs. It uses next-generation 16-bit Hall-effect sensors capable of delivering more than 65,000 input counts per axis for highly accurate control.
The ambidextrous flightstick features an adjustable spring response, integrated Flight Management Display, customisable RGB lighting, and 38 programmable inputs, making it suitable for both civil and combat flight simulations.
Key Features
16-bit Hall-effect sensors with over 65,000 input counts per axis
38 programmable inputs
Integrated cockpit control dial
Flight Management Display with real-time telemetry
Ambidextrous ergonomic design with adjustable wrist and thumb rests
Adjustable stick tension with three resistance settings
Twist rudder with lock option
VelocityOne Flight Hangar software support
Official Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC compatibility
VelocityOne Dual Throttle
Designed to complement the Flightstick II, the VelocityOne Dual Throttle delivers dual-engine or single-engine control through 10-bit Hall-effect sensors with more than 1,000 input counts per axis. It offers lockable dual throttles, interchangeable throttle detents, adjustable tension, and 35 programmable inputs.
The throttle connects independently to Windows PCs or directly to the Xbox-compatible Flightstick II, making it suitable for both standalone and H.O.T.A.S. configurations.
Key Features
10-bit Hall-effect throttle sensors
Dual throttle levers with lock mechanism
35 programmable inputs and seven control axes
Interchangeable throttle detents for afterburner, reverse thrust, and idle
Adjustable throttle tension
LED throttle indicators (PC supported titles)
RGB lighting
VelocityOne Flight Hangar software support
VelocityOne H.O.T.A.S.
The VelocityOne H.O.T.A.S. combines the Flightstick II and Dual Throttle into a complete Hands-On Throttle-and-Stick system. Designed for Xbox and PC users, the package delivers a total of 73 programmable controls alongside Hall-effect sensors, adjustable ergonomics, RGB lighting, and compatibility with Turtle Beach's VelocityOne Rudder Pedals and Universal Sim Mount.
The complete system is intended to replicate authentic cockpit controls for commercial aviation, military aircraft, and space simulation titles.
Key Features
Combined Flightstick II and Dual Throttle package
73 programmable controls
Hall-effect sensors throughout
Adjustable stick resistance and throttle detents
Real-time Flight Management Display
Expandable with VelocityOne Rudder Pedals and Universal Sim Mount
Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC compatibility
VelocityOne Universal Sim Mount
Also joining the range is the VelocityOne Universal Sim Mount, a heavy-duty steel mounting solution compatible with Turtle Beach peripherals as well as a wide range of third-party flight, racing, trucking, and farming simulation hardware.
The mount offers up to 240mm of vertical adjustment and supports multiple layouts, including centre-stick, side-stick, throttle, racing shifter, and handbrake configurations. It is also compatible with aluminium extrusion simulator rigs.
Key Features
Heavy-duty steel construction
Up to 240mm vertical adjustment
Compatible with VelocityOne and third-party peripherals
Integrated mouse pad
Supports flight, racing, trucking, and farming simulators
Compatible with aluminium extrusion simulator rigs
Pricing and Availability
The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick II and VelocityOne Dual Throttle are available for pre-order now at an MSRP of $149.99 / 139.99 / £129.99 each and launch on 21st September 2026.
The complete VelocityOne H.O.T.A.S. system is also available for pre-order, priced at $279.99 / 249.99 / £229.99, with availability beginning on 21st September 2026.
The VelocityOne Universal Sim Mount is priced at $59.99 / 49.99 / £39.99, with pre-orders open now ahead of its 23rd September 2026 launch.
Learn more about Turtle Beach Fight Simulator peripherals.