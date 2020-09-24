Twelve Titles Join NVIDIA's GeForce NOW Game Streaming Platform

New to GeForce NOW:



- Rocket League (Free to Play on Epic Games Store)

- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition | Steam & Epic Games Store (Free on Epic Games Store Sept 24 - Oct 1)

- Assassins Creed Chronicles: India (Uplay)

- Disgaea 4 Complete+

- Disgaea 5 Complete

- Left 4 Dead 2: The Last Stand (Free DLC Update)

- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky

- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd

- Tomb Raider: Underworld

- Untitled Goose Game

- Port Royale 4 (expected Friday, 9/25)



Returning to GeForce NOW:



- Pathologic 2

GeForce NOW is a game streaming platform through which you can play games you own on high-performance GeForce GTX/RTX systems, remotely. Compatible with a huge variety of devices, including macOS systems and now Chromebooks , it targets flawless 1080p/60fps gameplay and supports advanced features such as RTX ray-traced hybrid rendering. Both a free and paid-for subscription is available, the latter of which unlocks support for these advanced features.Optimising the games via server-side driver enhancements is essential to maintain smooth frame rates and reduced latency, both of which are aspects of performance that gamers are particularly unforgiving towards when streaming remotely. Game Ready for GFN is their program for ensuring this goes ahead; while some titles might be technically supported, not all are tweaked for operation on the platform.This week's Epic Game Store free game is Roller Coaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition, and GFN will support the title immediately. Left for Dead 2: The Last Stand is a DLC update (free this weekend) that's on the platform and has had a driver pass. And of course the ultimate malevolence simulator Untitled Goose Game's arrival on Steam isn't overlooked.The full list of Game Ready on GFN added this week is as follows:A full list of titles is available here . More information on GeForce NOW is available at the home page