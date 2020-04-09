Twitch Updates Nudity and Attire Policy

Twitch updates its nudity and attire policy to bolster its community guidelines for a safer and welcoming Twitch community. With Twitch growing globally supporting new types of content, Twitch wants to ensure they are doing right by its community. Initially, Twitchs policy on Nudity and Attire is focused on context. However, Twitch finds the policy not clear enough with regards to what is allowed and not allowed for streams. With that in mind, Twitch releases an update with its Nudity and Attire policy. Twitch will be shifting from a garment-specific policy to one based on a standard level of coverage, with exceptions for certain situations. See the excerpt from the updated policy below.
We dont permit streamers to be fully or partially nude, including exposing genitals or buttocks. We do not permit the visible outline of genitals, even when covered. Broadcasting nude or partially nude minors is always prohibited, regardless of context.
For those who present as women, we ask that you cover your nipples. We do not permit exposed underbust. Cleavage is unrestricted as long as these coverage requirements are met.
For all streamers, you must cover the area extending from your hips to the bottom of your pelvis and buttocks.
For those areas of the body where coverage is required, the coverage must be fully opaque - sheer or partially see-through clothing does not constitute coverage
Augmented reality avatars that translate real-life movement into digital characters are subject to this standard, as is cosplay and other costumes for details on how this policy applies to IRL, outdoors and body art, please continue reading.
Situational Exceptions
We recognize that there are situations that call for attire that is prohibited under our standard guidelines, such as swimming, body art, concerts, and festivals, so weve added exceptions to help you successfully navigate those occasions. Explanations for each of the exceptions listed below can be found within the updated policy.
- IRL streaming
- Swim and beaches, concerts and festivals
- Body art
- Context transitions
- Embedded media, studio and other Twitch-endorsed content
- Breastfeeding
For those who present as women, we ask that you cover your nipples. We do not permit exposed underbust. Cleavage is unrestricted as long as these coverage requirements are met.
For all streamers, you must cover the area extending from your hips to the bottom of your pelvis and buttocks.
For those areas of the body where coverage is required, the coverage must be fully opaque - sheer or partially see-through clothing does not constitute coverage
Augmented reality avatars that translate real-life movement into digital characters are subject to this standard, as is cosplay and other costumes for details on how this policy applies to IRL, outdoors and body art, please continue reading.
Situational Exceptions
We recognize that there are situations that call for attire that is prohibited under our standard guidelines, such as swimming, body art, concerts, and festivals, so weve added exceptions to help you successfully navigate those occasions. Explanations for each of the exceptions listed below can be found within the updated policy.
- IRL streaming
- Swim and beaches, concerts and festivals
- Body art
- Context transitions
- Embedded media, studio and other Twitch-endorsed content
- Breastfeeding
Twitch will be updating the policy periodically as the community evolves. Twitch also added clarification to its Sexually Suggestive Content policy. Read the entire updated Nudity and Attire policy here.
Source: Twitch Blog