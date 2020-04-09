Twitch Updates Nudity and Attire Policy

We dont permit streamers to be fully or partially nude, including exposing genitals or buttocks. We do not permit the visible outline of genitals, even when covered. Broadcasting nude or partially nude minors is always prohibited, regardless of context.



For those who present as women, we ask that you cover your nipples. We do not permit exposed underbust. Cleavage is unrestricted as long as these coverage requirements are met.



For all streamers, you must cover the area extending from your hips to the bottom of your pelvis and buttocks.



For those areas of the body where coverage is required, the coverage must be fully opaque - sheer or partially see-through clothing does not constitute coverage



Augmented reality avatars that translate real-life movement into digital characters are subject to this standard, as is cosplay and other costumes  for details on how this policy applies to IRL, outdoors and body art, please continue reading.



Situational Exceptions

We recognize that there are situations that call for attire that is prohibited under our standard guidelines, such as swimming, body art, concerts, and festivals, so weve added exceptions to help you successfully navigate those occasions. Explanations for each of the exceptions listed below can be found within the updated policy.



- IRL streaming

- Swim and beaches, concerts and festivals

- Body art

- Context transitions

- Embedded media, studio and other Twitch-endorsed content

- Breastfeeding