Two Redesigned Premium Desk Chassis Now Available From Lian Li

April 16th, 2020, Taipei, Taiwan LIAN LI Industrial Co. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of aluminum chassis and PC accessories, is proud to announce the DK-04F and DK-05F, a redesigned and improved version of their unique motorized standing desk PC. Now with more control over the system fans and RGB configuration, both desks also feature a new and unique switchable top glass which, at the simple click of a button, can reveal the inside of the desk or be completely opaque to help the user concentrate on the task at hand. Available as a single system and a dual system respectively, the DK-04F and DK-05F are designed to host fully custom water-cooled PCs and are the perfect balance between novelty, elegance, and endless possibilities.
A marvel of engineering
Built from premium aluminum, the DK-04F and DK-05F are both very sturdy height-adjustable desks via silent yet powerful motorized legs. With 4 different presets available on a quick-access control panel to match any position required, power users can quickly change position anywhere between a low profile of 689mm to up to 1175mm for a comfortable standing position, even for a tall person.
Switchable glass panel
The top panel of the DK-04F and DK-05F are made from 8mm thick tempered glass which can be switched between foggy and see-through at the press of a button. For gamers wanting to immerse themselves with LEDs synced with the gameplay, for modders wanting to showcase their hard water cooling loops, or for content creators needing to focus on editing videos and focus without any distractions, press the G button on the control panel to switch from glossy to transparent instantaneously.
Enough room to build the dream PC
Capable of hosting 2 systems (DK-05F) or a single system (DK-04F), both desks feature removable motherboard trays capable to handle MINI-ITX to E-ATX form factors, as well as removable storage drives bays for 3.5 HDDs or 2.5 SSDs for quick and hassle-free drive installation. With 185mm of clearance for graphics cards and CPU coolers, custom water cooling enthusiasts can unleash their creativity and build custom loops without limits. Both DK-04F and DK05F offer plenty of space and mounting solutions for radiators, fans, and reservoirs to be able to create unique thermal management solutions. And with the pre-installed removable radiator brackets, building the dream PC has never been this easy.
Well thought out front panel controls
The DK-04F and DK-05F front control panel and I/O provide unprecedented control over system lighting, noise level, visibility, and height. Starting with the fan control button, 4 presets are in place to make sure fans run from full speed to quiet mode, with a different color displayed for every mode, while a 5th mode is available to let the motherboard PWM take over. The RGB button allows for easy switching between 7 lighting modes, changing colors at will, syncing with the motherboard, or simply turning it all off. The power button combines the control of the system On/Off while also including a reset option and the G button to switch the tempered glass panel between transparent and opaque. Lastly, the front I/O includes 1 x USB 3.1 (Type-C) with transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps, 4 x USB 3.0 (Type-A) as well as HD audio jacks. Unique to the DK-05F, the second system features its own set of front panel controls and I/O with 2 x USB 3.0 (Type-A), HD audio jacks, as well as a power button.
LIAN LI DK-04F and DK-05F
For the gamers, content creators, designers, and enthusiasts who demand ultimate comfort, unlimited possibilities, and high-end luxury, the DK-04F and DK-05F surpass all expectations. Whether as a gaming PC, streaming system, editing computer, storage server, or all of them at once, the desk PC solution by LIAN LI is an exceptional desk PC all around. The LIAN LI DK-04F and DK-05F are available today at an MSRP of $1,499 USD and $1,999 USD respectively. For more information including detailed specifications, please see the official product page here
Two Redesigned Premium Desk Chassis Now Available From Lian Li
