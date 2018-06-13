Ubisoft Free Events: Free Games and Trial Weekend

Ubisoft have made a list of free games to keep people occupied and bring some virtual comfort and togetherness during these times of trial. As of this writing, free games include Might & Magic: Chess Royale and Rabbids Coding! Ubisoft will also be offering Child of Light for free to download and keep starting at 6AM PT on March 28.
Rabbids Coding!
Rabbids Coding presents the ideas and concept of learning how to code in the context of a game where players are tasked with cleaning up a spaceship overrun with Rabbids. For parents trying to keep their children occupied out of school, this is a fun tool to start learning the basics of coding. It doesnt require any previous coding knowledge, and the instruction is presented with an easy-to-understand menu and user interface that encourage experimentation and learning at a comfortable pace. Its suitable for anyone who can read and is available in English and French.
Might & Magic: Chess Royale
Discover Might & Magic: Chess Royale the first massive real-time 100-player auto-battler from the Might & Magic high-fantasy universe. Create deep strategies in ten-minute rounds and be the last hero standing!
Child of Light
Set in the fantastical, water-coloured world of Lemuria, Child of Light stars Aurora, a princess on a quest to save her kingdom with the help of a mystical companion named Igniculus. Throughout her journey, Aurora will recruit a colourful cast of allies to join her in the fight, confront enemies in turn-based combat, upgrade her team's skills and gear to take on bigger challenges, and solve puzzles to progress through the world.
Assassins Creed Odyssey Free Trial Weekend
In addition to the free games, Ubisoft will be offering Assassins Creed Odyssey Free Trial Weekend on Xbox One, PS4, and PC via Uplay from March 19 to 22. Players can experience everything the games Standard Edition has to offer, from exploring Athens and Sparta during the Peloponnesian War to sailing the Mediterranean and fighting creatures straight out of mythology.
Check out Ubisoft Free Events here: https://free.ubisoft.com/
Article Source: Ubisoft