UL Benchmarks Releases 3DMark Wild Life Extreme

UL Benchmarks releases the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme, a more demanding cross-platform benchmark for comparing the graphics performance of mobile computing devices such as Windows notebooks, Always Connected PCs powered by Windows 10 on Arm, Apple Mac computers powered by the M1 chip, and the next generation of smartphones and tablets.
3DMark Wild Life Extreme
Run Wild Life Extreme to benchmark the GPU performance of the latest Windows notebooks, Always Connected PCs powered by Windows 10 on Arm, Apple Mac computers powered by the M1 chip, and the next generation of smartphones and tablets. With new effects, enhanced geometry, and more particles, Wild Life Extreme is over three times more demanding than the Wild Life benchmark.
3DMark Wild Life Extreme includes new effects, enhanced geometry, and more particles, making it over three times more demanding than the Wild Life benchmark. The test uses a 3840 × 2160 (4K UHD) rendering resolution before scaling the content to the display. Wild Life Extreme uses the Vulkan API on Android and Windows. On iOS and Mac, it uses Metal. On Windows 10 on Arm, it uses DirectX 12. You can compare scores across platforms and across APIs.
Features
Cross-platform GPU benchmark for mobile computing devices.
Compare Windows notebooks and Apple Mac computers with M1.
Renders at 3840 × 2160 (4K UHD) resolution.
