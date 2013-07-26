Universal Cable Connectivity - Thunderbolt 4 Detailed Further by Intel

July 8, 2020 - Today, Intel revealed new details about Thunderbolt 4, the next generation of its universal cable connectivity solution, delivering increased minimum performance requirements, expanded capabilities and USB4 specification compliance. For the first time, Thunderbolt 4 will offer docks with up to four Thunderbolt ports and universal cables up to 2 meters in length. Intels upcoming mobile PC processors, code-named Tiger Lake, will be the first to integrate Thunderbolt 4. Intel also announced the Thunderbolt 4 controller 8000 series, compatible with the hundreds of millions of Thunderbolt 3 PCs and accessories already available. Thunderbolt 4 developer kits and certification testing are now available.

"Thunderbolt provides consumers with a leading connectivity standard across a range of devices, helping to advance computing experiences and delivering on the promise of USB-C with simplicity, performance and reliability. The arrival of Thunderbolt 4 underscores how Intel is advancing the PC ecosystem toward truly universal connectivity solutions."
Jason Ziller, Intel general manager of the Client Connectivity Division




Why It Matters

Thunderbolt products deliver a consistent, industry-leading set of capabilities for connecting computers to data, video and power with the simplicity of just one USB Type-C port. Connect to powerful Thunderbolt docks, displays, fast storage or any USB accessory for a clutter-free workspace. To ensure a consistent best-in-class experience[1] and ease of use across a wide range of product types and manufacturers, Intel works closely with its ecosystem of computer, accessory and cable partners to employ mandatory certification for all Thunderbolt products.

We expect Thunderbolt 4 products to be an inflection point for accessory makers who depend on PCs and Macs to offer an industry-leading set of product capabilities for a consistent user experience. The advancements in Thunderbolt 4 will help Kensington redefine the modern workspace of the future, said Ben Thacker, vice president and general manager at Kensington.

The new capabilities and minimum requirements of Thunderbolt 4 will provide great experiences and increased productivity that our IT customers and end users require, said Jerry Paradise, vice president, Commercial Portfolio, Lenovo PC & Smart Devices. Lenovo is excited to work with Intel to expand our support of Thunderbolt with the introduction of Thunderbolt 4 PCs and the expanding portfolio of Thunderbolt accessories.



When It Is Available

Later this year, Intel expects to deliver the new Thunderbolt 4 controller 8000 series, including:

JHL8540 and JHL8340 host controllers for computer makers.
JHL8440 device controller for accessory makers.


What It Delivers

Thunderbolt 4 builds on the innovation of Thunderbolt 3 for a truly universal cable connectivity experience. Thunderbolt 4 always delivers 40 Gbps speeds and data, video and power over a single connection. It is the most comprehensive Thunderbolt specification yet with compliance across the broadest set of industry-standard specifications  including USB4, DisplayPort and PCI Express (PCIe)  and is fully compatible with prior generations of Thunderbolt and USB products. Thunderbolt 4 certification requirements include:

Double the minimum video and data requirements of Thunderbolt 3.
- Support for two 4K displays or one 8K display.
- PCIe at 32Gbps for storage speeds up to 3,000 Mbps.

Support for docks with up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports.
PC charging on at least one computer port (for thin-and-light laptops that require less than 100 watts to charge).
Wake your computer from sleep by touching the keyboard or mouse when connected to a Thunderbolt dock.
Required Intel VT-d-based direct memory access (DMA) protection that helps prevent physical DMA attacks.


The first computers and accessories with Thunderbolt 4 ports are also expected to be available this year, including laptops based on Intels innovation program code-named "Project Athena."

(1)As compared to other PC I/O connection technologies including eSATA, USB, and IEEE 1394 Firewire. Performance will vary depending on the specific hardware and software used. Must use a Thunderbolt-enabled device.
