Updated MSI Prestige 16 Series with 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Introduced

The MSI Prestige 16 has a decent discrete GPU performance from NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and is the first Prestige laptop that has a 16:10 ratio mini-LED panel. With the MSI True Color Technology, it reaches the high dynamic range (HDR) with DisplayHDR 1000 standard. Thanks to Dynamic Cooler Boost, MSI's patented dual-fan thermal technology, Prestige 16/Prestige 16 EVO are powerful laptops that maintain less than 35 dB of background noise. Business users who hold online conferences frequently can expect to have a smooth video conferencing experience with the quadruple microphone and Ambient Light Sensor that come along with the AI noise cancelling solution.The MSI Prestige 16 and Prestige 16 EVO laptops also feature Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD support, and 32GB of LPDDR5 memory. For business users who want a responsive, long-lasting laptop, the MSI Prestige 16 EVO laptop is certified by the Intel EVO Platform. It also exclusively supports Tobii Aware solution among the Prestige line-up.Specifications of each model may vary per region. MSI did not reveal pricing as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.