Various NVIDIA Partners Unveil WUKONG Edition Graphics Cards in China

One of the popular triple-A games today, Black Myth: Wukong, gets eight limited edition models from various NVIDIA board partners including COLORFUL, Gainward, GALAX, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, MSI, Manli, and ZOTAC. NVIDIA released the announcement on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform. None of the graphics cards were announced on any of the global social media pages of the partner brands.
Of all the Wukong Edition graphics cards, COLORFUL sports an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU. The rest sports the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and RTX 4070 SUPER GPUs. These Wukong Edition graphics cards are limited to the Chinese market only.
COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Advanced OC 16GB x Black Myth: Wukong
Gainward GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Snow OC Wukong Edition
GALAX GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Special Commemorative Wukong Edition
GIGABYTE GV-N407SWUKONG OC-12GD
INNO3D GEFORCE RTX 4070 SUPER Super Ice Dragon Black Myth Wukong Edition
MSI GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER 12G GAMING SLIM Wukong Edition
Manli GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER OC Black Myth: Wukong Custom Limited Edition
ZOTAC RTX 4070 SUPER-12GB Wukong Edition
To celebrate the official release of "Black Myth: Wukong", NVIDIA and its partners will give away one customized graphics card of each model in China.