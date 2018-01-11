Versatile ASUS Mini PC PN41 Revealed

Windows 10 Pro: ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro for business. Other editions also available.

Powerful processor: 11th Gen Intel® Pentium® Silver or Celeron®

Fanless chassis: Supports a 6-watt CPU while minimizing noise and dust ingress

USB Power Delivery input support: Space-saving design that also reduces cable redundancy

Onboard 2.5 Gbps Ethernet: High-speed network connectivity, built right in

Easy-access USB-C®: Dual Type-C ports, including one with support for DisplayPort  1.4

High-speed wireless: Integrated Intel WiFi 6 (Gig+) and Bluetooth 5.2 for easy cordless connections

Configurable port: Optional DisplayPort 1.4, VGA, Ethernet or COM socket

Optional feature pack: Card reader, microphone array and infrared sensor

24/7 reliability: Extensively tested to ensure long-term dependability

today announced, an ultracompact computer that delivers powerful performance for a diverse range of scenarios, from digital signage to small and home-office and beyond. Featuring the latest 11th Gen Intel® Pentium® Silver or Celeron® mobile processor with Intel UHD Graphics, plus support for high-speed 2933 MHz DDR4 memory, Mini PC PN41 is ready to deliver effective multitask computing, yet its diminutive size takes up minimal space on a desk  so its ready to fit in just about anywhere.Mini PC PN41 is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel® Pentium® Silver or Celeron® mobile processor. Compared with traditional same-tier mobile processors, these latest-generation CPUs deliver an overall performance improvement of up to 32%, enabling smoother everyday computing experiences.Class-leading visual performance is also a feature of Mini PC PN41, with its integrated Intel UHD Graphics achieving an impressive 120% in 3D Mark Fire Strike  an increase of over 90%, compared to the previous-generation model.With support for USB Power Delivery input, Mini PC PN41 is able to receive power from a supported display or other device via a connecting cable. The upshot is that the need for separate power adapters for multiple devices can be eliminated, as a single power supply with a 65 W output is able to deliver all the energy required.This small-but-significant design choice affords the opportunity to minimise the traditional cable jungle and declutter the desktop, promoting a neater, tidier workspace.Mini PC PN41 is engineered with onboard networking that runs at up to 2.5 Gbps  or 2.5X faster than even gigabit Ethernet. This hyper-fast LAN support provides seriously speedy networking that makes everyday tasks smoother and more efficient.Mini PC PN41 also offers comprehensive connectivity with multiple ports, including a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® port with DisplayPort 1.4 support and a configurable port[1] to support legacy devices, additional displays or multiple network connections. The configurable port offers the option of VGA, DisplayPort, COM or LAN connectivity, making it ideal for a variety of monitor types or legacy devices  from barcode scanners to receipt printers. The diverse selection of ports also means that Mini PC PN41 is able to support output to up to three displays simultaneously. With such port versatility, Mini PC PN41 is perfect for a wide range of business scenarios, including signage, point-of-sale (POS) systems and intelligent vending machines.A fanless chassis is offered as an option when configuring Mini PC PN41. This supports a 6-watt CPU, so its ideal for industrial applications, where reliability, durability and low noise levels are paramount. It also has a dedicated heatsink to cool the SSD, keeping the average temperature of the drive at a mere 50°C.Pricing and availability of each Mini PC PN41 is to be announced. More information can be found at the product page