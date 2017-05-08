Versatile Wireless Gaming - CORSAIR Launch the KATAR PRO WIRELESS Mouse

, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the launch of the KATAR PRO WIRELESS Gaming Mouse powered by SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology. At just 96g, it is well-suited to fast-paced FPS and MOBA gameplay. With a compact symmetric shape ideal for claw and fingertip grip styles at a great value, the KATAR PRO WIRELESS will make an excellent fit for any PC gamer.The KATAR PRO WIRELESS maintains gaming-grade wireless performance with sub-1ms latency thanks to SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, for a faster-than-wired connection that registers every move, click, and scroll when it matters most. Powered by a single AA battery for up to 135 hours of battery life, the KATAR PRO WIRELESS is equipped with a 10,000 DPI optical sensor and three DPI presets that can be switched on-the-fly. Its six buttons are fully programmable through CORSAIR iCUE software, letting you combine multiple commands into single one-click macros for clutch plays, remap any button or key to a more convenient location, and much more.As the new lightest wireless mouse in the CORSAIR lineup, with an eminently affordable price point, the KATAR PRO WIRELESS offers lightweight design and heavyweight performance.The CORSAIR KATAR PRO WIRELESS Gaming Mouse is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors at an MSRP of 49.99 / $44.99.The KATAR PRO WIRELESS is backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.