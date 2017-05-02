Versatility & Longevity - SteelSeries Launch the Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse

Sensor:- SteelSeries TrueMove Air

Sensor Type:- Optical

CPI:- 10018,000 in 100 CPI Increments

IPS:- 400, on SteelSeries QcK surfaces

Acceleration:- 35G

Polling Rate:- 1000Hz 1 ms

Hardware Acceleration:- None (Zero Hardware Acceleration)



Back Cover Material:- Black Matte Finish

Core Construction:- ABS Plastic

Shape:- Ergonomic, Right-Handed

Grip Style:- Claw or Fingertip

Number of Buttons:- 6

Switch Type:- SteelSeries mechanical switches, rated for 60 million clicks

Illumination:- 1 RGB Zones

Weight:- 106g (two batteries), 96g (one battery)

Length:- 120.60mm / 4.74 inches

Width:- 58.30mm / 2.30 inches (front), 67.00mm / 2.64 inches (back)

Height:- 21.50mm / 0.85 inches (front), 37.90mm / 1.49 inches (back)

Connection:- 2.4GHz / Bluetooth 5.0

Battery Life:- 400+ hours*



*Using Bluetooth mode or high-efficiency mode

, the leader in gaming and esports peripherals, today announces thegaming mouse, bringing dual wireless versatility, 400+ hours of battery life and a new power-efficient gaming sensor to an accessible price point.The Rival 3 Wireless is the first gaming mouse to feature SteelSeries new TrueMove Air optical gaming sensor. This sensor is the most power-efficient sensor SteelSeries has ever made. This revolutionary technology provides an industry-leading 400+ hours of battery life for uninterrupted use for a year or more. Gamers can now play with confidence during every crucial in-game moment, without the worry of having to recharge or replace their battery.The incredible power efficiency of the Rival 3 Wireless is also due to SteelSeries new Quantum 2.0 Wireless technology. The 2.4GHz wireless USB connection allows gamers to take full advantage of the 1000Hz polling rate during intense gameplay and provides an ultra-low latency 1ms response time, giving them the freedom of wireless performance, but the responsiveness of a wired mouse. With the added Bluetooth 5.0 connection, it also works as a great mouse while on the go.An additional advantage of Quantum 2.0 Wireless technology is SteelSeries new automatic channel optimization. This ensures the stability of the wireless connection, as the mouse and receiver transfer data using both a high and low frequency. Frequency interference can come from Bluetooth devices or cell phones, and this technology ensures that if one channel encounters interference, the mouse will seamlessly switch to the second channel so that it maintains a strong wireless connection without missing a beat.The TrueMove Air is a custom 18,000 CPI, 400 IPS, 40G sensor developed with PixArt to ensure best-in-class performance in both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth modes, so gamers can experience absolute precision in game, and enjoy amazing performance when on the go. Like TrueMove Pro found in the Sensei Ten, the TrueMove Air also offers seamless tilt tracking when lifting and repositioning the mouse during rapid and intense gameplay.The Rival 3 Wireless is built of a hyper-durable polymer for incredible durability, with mechanical click switches rated for 60M clicks. The Rival 3 Wireless weight can also be adjusted. Gamers can choose to use either dual AAA batteries (106g), or if they care more about having a lightweight mouse rather than battery life, they can play with only a single AAA installed (95g). The mouse also features on-board memory to save up to five CPI profiles and is fully customizable through SteelSeries Engine.The Rival 3 Wireless is available now in the UK for £54.99For more information about the Rival 3 Wireless, visit www.SteelSeries.com