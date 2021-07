Vertagear PL4500 Crystals from Swarovski Launched

Vertagear PL4500 Crystals from Swarovski

This collaboration has all of the award-winning features that come along with the Vertagear PL4500 racing series chair like Vertagear’s Patented HygennX coffee fiber technology, and our upgradable RGB kits. All while adding the beautiful craftsmanship well known by Crystals from Swarovski.The Vertagear PL4500 comes embellished in Crystals from Swarovski in a luxurious diamond shape pattern embroidered on the chair that gives it an elegant look, yet still giving you the same comfort and support you can expect from owning a PL4500 gaming chair.The Vertagear PL4500 Crystals from Swarovski gaming chair is covered with a 10-year limited warranty.The Vertagear PL4500 Crystals from Swarovski gaming chair is now available for pre-order at Vertagear.com for US$599.99. Estimated shipping date on July 29.