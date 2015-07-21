Vertagear PL4500 Crystals from Swarovski Launched

Vertagear announces the official release of its unique and creative collaboration with the worlds premier jewelry and accessory brand Crystals from Swarovski. The Vertagear PL4500 Crystals from Swarovski brings the world of gaming into the world of captivating high-end design. This one-of-a-kind gaming chair tells a story and embodies Crystals from Swarovski's 125 years of mastered craftsmanship.



Vertagear PL4500 Crystals from Swarovski


This collaboration has all of the award-winning features that come along with the Vertagear PL4500 racing series chair like Vertagears Patented HygennX coffee fiber technology, and our upgradable RGB kits. All while adding the beautiful craftsmanship well known by Crystals from Swarovski.

The Vertagear PL4500 comes embellished in Crystals from Swarovski in a luxurious diamond shape pattern embroidered on the chair that gives it an elegant look, yet still giving you the same comfort and support you can expect from owning a PL4500 gaming chair.

Dimensions


Warranty
The Vertagear PL4500 Crystals from Swarovski gaming chair is covered with a 10-year limited warranty.

Pricing and Availability
The Vertagear PL4500 Crystals from Swarovski gaming chair is now available for pre-order at Vertagear.com for US$599.99. Estimated shipping date on July 29.

