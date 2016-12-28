ViewSonic Announces New Gaming Monitors Including XG550 55-Inch BFGD Gaming Monitor

ViewSonic showcases the ViewSonic ELITE XG550 gaming monitor, XG270QC and XG270 with ELITE Ally for the first time at CES 2020. Rounding out the ELITE lineup, with large-screen and curved gaming monitor options, ViewSonic provides gamers with iconic desktop monitor options, redefining the design and aesthetic of modern gaming setups.
ViewSonic ELITE XG550
The ViewSonic ELITE XG550 is a 55-inch Big Format Gaming Display (BFGD) that sports a 120Hz OLED panel, delivering a highly-responsive and life-like gaming experience. The ELITE XG550 comes with a 0.5ms (GtG) response time and UHD (3840x2160) resolution. In-game environments come to life with OLED exceptional contrast and 99% DCI-P3 colour support, perfect for next-gen consoles and AAA-title gameplay. The ELITE XG550 comes with a narrow-bezel design and ELITE RGB accent lighting that will fit into any gaming environment.
ViewSonic ELITE XG270QC
The ViewSonic ELITE XG270QC is a 27-inch gaming monitor, designed to provide lifelike visuals and immerse gamers with its 1500R curvature and 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution. The ELITE XG270QC elevates gaming worlds with its 550 cd/m2 luminance and its wide DCI-P3 >90% color coverage. The monitor is fully loaded with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms (1ms MPRT) response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to ensure a seamless gaming experience.
ViewSonic ELITE XG270
The ELITE XG270 is now officially certified as NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible and comes with a hyper-responsive 240Hz refresh rate for a superior gaming experience. The ViewSonic ELITE has partnered with Blur Busters, to tune PureXP, a ViewSonic ELITE specialized strobe backlight technology. PureXP supercharges Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT), achieving MPRT as low as .6 milliseconds. This eliminates strobe crosstalk, without affecting the colour quality, delivering the purest experience in display motion clarity. The ELITE XG270 is the worlds first Blur Busters Approved monitor, tuned and certified, providing gamers both fast GtG and fast MPRT options.
ViewSonic ELITE Ally
The ELITE Ally peripheral is a USB-connected touch-screen device that allows gamers to quickly access on-screen display settings, such as game modes, adaptive sync, HDR, brightness, contrast, RGB lighting and more. Users can fine-tune their gaming experience without touching the monitor or opening their ELITE display controller software. Currently, the ELITE Ally peripheral is only compatible with select ViewSonic ELITE gaming monitors.
ELITE RGB AllianceWith the launch of the new ELITE XG27 series and ELITE XG270QC, ELITE RGB can be synced with two main partners, Razer and Thermaltake. Razer Chroma and Thermaltake TT RGB Plus link up with ELITE RGB via the ELITE Display controller software, allowing gamers to sync their gaming peripherals with ViewSonic ELITE gaming monitors. Utilizing Razers Chroma Workshop and Thermaltakes advanced RGB software allows gamers to completely control their RGB environment, providing the ultimate immersive gaming experience.
Availability
The ViewSonic ELITE XG270QG and ELITE XG270 are available to purchase worldwide selling at $449 and $688, respectively at Amazon. The ELITE XG270QC launches worldwide in March 2020. The ELITE XG550 Gaming Monitor is scheduled to launch in Q4 2020.