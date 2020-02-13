ViewSonic Launches ColorPro 4K Monitor for Mac and PC Ecosystems

ViewSonic announces the launch of the 24-inch ColorPro VP2488-4K Mac-compatible monitor. Created for both Mac and PC ecosystems, the VP2488-4K delivers stunning colour accuracy, optimal functionality, and performance, making it ideal for businesses and professional content creators who design, edit, and use other creative applications.
Features
24-inch monitor with native 4K (3840x2160) resolution
98% DCI-P3 colour gamut
60Hz refresh rate with a 5ms GTG response time
100W of power and transfer speed up to 40Gbps
Connectivity options include: Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB-C and A, and DisplayPort
The ViewSonic ColorPro VP2488-4K is a sleek 24-inch desktop monitor designed with sharpness and acute visual performance. Featuring native 4K (3840x2160) resolution on a 24-inch screen, it delivers exceptionally high pixels-per-inch, as well as a 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The monitor offers a vibrant and powerful complement to Apples scaling functionality, allowing for razor-sharp detail clarity. With Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, the monitor provides ultra-fast data transfer and up to 100W charging through a single cable. It also supports smooth daisy chaining of up to two 4K monitors for a continuous multi-display setup and expanded screen space.
The VP2488-4K comes an integrated USB-C and USB-A hub that allows for connecting accessories and quick charging of an iPhone or iPad. The Thunderbolt 4 connection provides fast transfer speed of up to 40 Gbps and up to 100W of power to keep a MacBook or laptop charged. The fully ergonomic stand allows users to customise height, tilt, and swivel for maximum comfort during long hours of use.
Pricing and Availability
The ViewSonic 24" ColorPro VP2488-4K monitor is now available for $549.99 USD MSRP.