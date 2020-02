ViewSonic Launches VG2456 Docking Monitor with USB-C Connectivity

ViewSonic VG2456 Docking Monitor Features

24-inch IPS monitor with native Full HD (1920x1080) resolutionSingle cable solution with USB 3.2 Type-C connectivity; other inputs include RJ45, HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort in/outvDisplay Manager software to control and adjust display settings of the monitorTrouble-free multi-monitor daisy-chain set-upErgonomic design with 40-degree tilt and bi-directional pivot, as well as swivel and height adjustmentEasy-to-install quick-release monitor stand for simple deploymentThe ViewSonic VG2456 Docking Monitor will be available by February 2020 with an MSRP of $275.