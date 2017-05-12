ViewSonic Launches VG2456 Docking Monitor with USB-C Connectivity

ViewSonic introduces the VG2456 24 Docking Monitor with flexible network connectivity and built-in USB hub including a USB-C port that offers a single-cable solution. The ViewSonic VG2456 can easily transform any desktop into a streamlined workspace. ViewSonic VG2456s built-in ports allow you to set up all your peripherals and other devices to the monitor and simply connect your computer via USB-C. The ViewSonic VG2456 also features the vDisplay software that allows the user to access on-screen display settings to tweak the monitor using the mouse and keyboard.
Aside from the built-in USB ports, the ViewSonic VG2456 features a built-in Ethernet RJ45 port to deliver internet connectivity to the connected computer via the USB 3.2 Type-C connection. The VG2456 offers a simple and convenient docking solution to minimize the cable clutter on your desktop. The USB-C connection does not only deliver fast data, audio and video transfer, it also delivers quick 60W charging to the connected device.
ViewSonic VG2456 Docking Monitor Features24-inch IPS monitor with native Full HD (1920x1080) resolution
Single cable solution with USB 3.2 Type-C connectivity; other inputs include RJ45, HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort in/out
vDisplay Manager software to control and adjust display settings of the monitor
Trouble-free multi-monitor daisy-chain set-up
Ergonomic design with 40-degree tilt and bi-directional pivot, as well as swivel and height adjustment
Easy-to-install quick-release monitor stand for simple deployment
Pricing and Availability
The ViewSonic VG2456 Docking Monitor will be available by February 2020 with an MSRP of $275.
Source: ViewSonic.com