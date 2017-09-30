ViewSonic Offers Free myViewBoard Distance Learning Tool for Schools and Universities

ViewSonic is offering its myViewBoard software, a distance learning tool, to K-12 schools, colleges, and universities to address the disruption of the coronavirus to education. With the help of myViewBoard software, schools and universities and continue with their classes through distance learning as affected regions prepare or are already implementing school shutdowns.
Lockdowns are also being implemented in severely infected regions, forcing people to stay at home. To minimize disruption to different sectors in education and business during such event, tools like ViewSonic's myViewBoard and Discord's Go Live are viable tools in taking business and education functions online.
As a stakeholder in the education sector, we wanted to make sure were doing our part in supporting schools, educators, students and parents in this very trying time, especially to those without access to distance learning, said James Chu, CEO of ViewSonic. While some schools with pre-existing capabilities have already implemented distance learning during school closures, many more have been caught off guard by the Coronavirus and have had to cease all in-person classes.
Distance Learning with myViewBoard
ViewSonic myViewBoard enables teachers to conduct distance learning through an open and agnostic platform, facilitating students and their learning outcomes wherever they happen to be. It is easy to use and allows real-time collaboration through video audio conferencing, huddles and digital whiteboarding, supporting a variety of pedagogies with an emphasis on virtual classroom. Through its inclusive features, myViewBoard helps create a virtual learning environment that is engaging, interactive, and effective.
Article Source: ViewSonic Press Release