ViewSonic's ELITE XG270QC Launches In US; Available Elsewhere June

- 27-inch gaming monitor with native 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution

- 1500R curvature for an immersive experience

- Certified for VESA DisplayHDR 400 for entry point into HDR gaming

- PureXP technology to reduce motion blur

- 165Hz refresh rate* and 3ms (1ms MPRT) response time

- AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro technology

- Brightness of 550 cd/m2 and wide DCI-P3 90% color coverage**

Display Size (in.):- 27

Panel Type:- VA Technology

Resolution:- 2560 x 1440

Resolution Type:- QHD



Static Contrast Ratio:- 3,000:1 (typ)

Dynamic Contrast Ratio:- 120M:1

Light Source:- LED

Brightness:- 550 cd/m2 (typ)

Colors:- 16.7M



Response Time (Typical GTG):- 3ms

Viewing Angles:- 178º horizontal, 178º vertical

Backlight Life (Hours):- 30000 Hrs (Min)

Refresh Rate (Hz):

- HDMI (v2.0): 48 ~ 144Hz,

- DisplayPort (v1.4): 48 ~ 165Hz



Adaptive Sync:- FreeSync

Flicker-Free:- Yes

Blue Light Filter:- Yes