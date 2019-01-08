ViewSonic's ELITE XG270QC Launches In US; Available Elsewhere June

Brea, CA (May 20, 2020) ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, announced that the ViewSonic ELITE XG270QC gaming monitor is now available. ViewSonic continues to expand its gaming line-up with products that deliver the ultimate experience for a variety of gaming environments. The XG270QC delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms (1ms MPRT) response time and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to ensure a seamless gaming experience.
As part of its ELITE gaming portfolio, the ViewSonic XG270QC is a 27-inch, curved gaming monitor that is capable of achieving a 1ms (MPRT) response time. This gaming monitor is designed with a 1500R curvature to provide lifelike visuals and immersive gaming. It features VESA DisplayHDR 400 that delivers an entry point into HDR gaming, as well as PureXP technology to drastically reduce motion blur. With native QHD (2560x1440) resolution, along with a 550 cd/m2 luminance and DCI-P3 90% color coverage, the XG270QC offers bright, sharp and detailed image quality.
ELITE XG270QC Gaming Monitor
- 27-inch gaming monitor with native 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution
- 1500R curvature for an immersive experience
"With the addition of the XG270QC, ViewSonic ELITE has finally established itself as the premiere enthusiast gaming monitor provider for the modern gamer," said Kendall Miller, global marketing manager for Gaming for ViewSonic ELITE monitors. "Were delivering a display that is capable of providing the speed and clarity that gamers have been searching for, this time with a curved screen to ensure maximum immersion. When developing practical design innovations like our built-in mouse bungee or ELITE RGB, we always keep the mainstream gamer in mind. We take our generation of gamers seriously."
Blur Busters Approved ELITE XG270 Firmware Update
ViewSonic ELITE, in conjunction with Blur Busters, has updated its PureXP mode for improved motion blur reduction control. PureXP is a strobe backlight mode that provides the purest experience in display motion clarity. PureXP now provides four levels of optimized motion blur reduction. These new modes allow gamers to control the level of brightness and motion blur reduction based on individual gamer preference. With a 240 Hz refresh rate and fast 1ms IPS panel, the additional tuning by Blur Busters provides gamers with the most fluid and clear gaming experience possible. The new Blur Busters Approved firmware is automatically downloaded via the ViewSonic Elite Display Controller software.
ELITE Display Controller Software
The ELITE Display Controller software makes it easy to adjust monitor settings and ELITE RGB lighting, all in one application. Gamers can customize and quickly change between display modes, choose from a wide selection of native RGB settings and sync their RGB lighting with ELITE RGB Alliance partnered software, like Razer Chroma and TT RGB Plus by Thermaltake. The ELITE Display Controller fully supports the XG270QG, XG270 and XG270QC, allowing users to customize their in-room ambience with an updated static color customization menu, supporting more than one thousand different color choices.
Specification Summary
Display Size (in.):- 27
Panel Type:- VA Technology
Resolution:- 2560 x 1440
Resolution Type:- QHD
Static Contrast Ratio:- 3,000:1 (typ)
Dynamic Contrast Ratio:- 120M:1
Light Source:- LED
Brightness:- 550 cd/m2 (typ)
Colors:- 16.7M
Response Time (Typical GTG):- 3ms
Viewing Angles:- 178º horizontal, 178º vertical
Backlight Life (Hours):- 30000 Hrs (Min)
Refresh Rate (Hz):
- HDMI (v2.0): 48 ~ 144Hz,
- DisplayPort (v1.4): 48 ~ 165Hz
Adaptive Sync:- FreeSync
Flicker-Free:- Yes
Blue Light Filter:- Yes
Availability
The XG270QC launches immediately in the US and this June in the EU, AU and ROW.
Footnotes
*Capable of achieving 165Hz refresh rate through DisplayPort.
**Percentages are calculated by using the specifications as provided by the panel makers and have been rounded to the nearest integer. Actual values may vary by one percent depending on the color mode used.