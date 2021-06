VIOTEK Launches GNV34DBE2 34 Curved Gaming Monitor

VIOTEK GNV34DBE2 Specifications

Screen Size - 34"

Refresh Rate - 144 Hz

Resolution - QHD 1440p (3440x1440)

Panel Type - VA Panel

Aspect Ratio - 21:9 Ultra-wide

Contrast Ratio - 4000:1

Colour Gamut 103% sRGB

Brightness 350cd/m2

Curvature Radius - 1500R

Viewing Angle - H178/V178

HDR Ready - Yes

SYNC - G-SYNC compatible Adaptive SYNC.

Dimensions - 31.83 x 17.9 x 8.9 inches

Weight - 15.47 lbs/7.02 kg

Beautifully rendered images with 3440x1440p resolution and 178 viewing angles on an upgraded VA panel.Play like the pros with lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate, easy-access response time Overdrive, and Adaptive-Sync (compatible with FreeSync and G-SYNC).See more of your movie or game for better immersion, thanks to the 21:9 aspect ratio and tight 1500R curvature.2x DP 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm. PIP/PBP up to 3 screens on 1 displayBacked by our world-class customer support, available via live chat, email, and phone. Supported by our 3-Year Limited Warranty and best-in-market Dead Pixel Policy.The VIOTEK GNV34DBE2 34 QHD Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor has an MSRP of $399.99. Now available on Amazon