VIOTEK Launches GNV34DBE2 34 Curved Gaming Monitor

VIOTEK today is excited to announce the latest iteration of their award-winning GNV34DBE monitor, the GNV34DBE2 34 curved gaming monitor. The VIOTEK GNV34DBE2 is a 34-inch Ultra-Wide QHD 144Hz with pro-grade 103% sRGB gamut and an upgraded 4000:1 contrast ratio for vibrant colours and sharp visuals. The monitor sports a 21:9 aspect ratio for a wider field of view and 350 cd/m2 peak brightness. The VIOTEK GNV34DBE2 supports adaptive sync technologies including AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC.
ULTRAWIDE QHD DISPLAY Beautifully rendered images with 3440x1440p resolution and 178° viewing angles on an upgraded VA panel.
PRO-GAMER PERFORMANCE Play like the pros with lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate, easy-access response time Overdrive, and Adaptive-Sync (compatible with FreeSync and G-SYNC).
SERIOUS CURVES See more of your movie or game for better immersion, thanks to the 21:9 aspect ratio and tight 1500R curvature.
OPTIMIZED CONNECTIVITY 2x DP 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x 3.5mm. PIP/PBP up to 3 screens on 1 display
PIXEL-PERFECT PROMISE Backed by our world-class customer support, available via live chat, email, and phone. Supported by our 3-Year Limited Warranty and best-in-market Dead Pixel Policy.
VIOTEK GNV34DBE2 Specifications
Screen Size - 34"
Refresh Rate - 144 Hz
Resolution - QHD 1440p (3440x1440)
Panel Type - VA Panel
Aspect Ratio - 21:9 Ultra-wide
Contrast Ratio - 4000:1
Colour Gamut 103% sRGB
Brightness 350cd/m2
Curvature Radius - 1500R
Viewing Angle - H178°/V178°
HDR Ready - Yes
SYNC - G-SYNC compatible Adaptive SYNC.
Dimensions - 31.83 x 17.9 x 8.9 inches
Weight - 15.47 lbs/7.02 kg
Pricing
The VIOTEK GNV34DBE2 34 QHD Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor has an MSRP of $399.99. Now available on Amazon.