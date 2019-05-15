VIPER GAMING Add 32GB Modules To VIPER STEEL DRAM Kits

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA June 9th, 2020 VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT, a trademarked brand of PATRIOT and a global leader in performance memory, solid-state drives, and flash storage solutions, is excited to announce the launch of their new 32GB memory modules into the VIPER STEEL SERIES DDR4 PERFORMANCE MEMORY. The new 32GB modules are available in both UDIMM and SODIMM. The frequencies from 3000MHz to 3600MHz are available for UDIMM and the frequencies from 2400MHz to 3000MHz for SODIMM. The new modules are built from rigorously tested memory chips and components on a ten-layer PCB for optimum performance in gaming desktops and laptops.
The VIPER STEEL provides extra gaming performance and stability for the most demanding desktop and laptop environments across the latest Intel and AMD platforms. The VIPER STEEL modules bring Intel XMP 2.0 performance to the next level by offering hardcore gamers and enthusiasts the possibility to upgrade their gaming systems with more DRAM memory capacity and further extending their potential.
"The VIPER STEEL has been awarded by many PC hardware sites in 2019. The feedback from PC gaming communities around the world has demanded that we expand the VIPER STEEL to create larger 64GB memory kits," said Roger Shinmoto, the Vice President of VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT, "These new kits are not just for desktop gamers but apply to gaming laptop users and even mini-ITX builders as they benefit most from the 32GB modules. "
Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, the VIPER STEEL SERIES DDR4 32GB modules have been rigorously hand-tested and strictly verified across a broad range of the latest Intel and AMD platforms. The VIPER STEEL UDIMM is available in frequencies of 3,000MHz, 3,200MHz, and 3,600MHz. The VIPER STEEL SODIMM is available in frequencies of 2400MHz, 2666MHz, and 3000MHz.
Kit Configuration Options:
Viper Steel UDIMM
- 3600MHz 64GB (2 x 32GB)
- 3600MHz 32GB (1 x 32GB)
- 3600MHz 32GB (2 x 16GB)
- 3200MHz 64GB (2 x 32GB)
- 3200MHz 32GB (1 x 32GB)
- 3200MHz 32GB (2 x 16GB)
- 3000MHz 64GB (2 x 32GB)
- 3000MHz 32GB (1 x 32GB)
- 3000MHz 32GB (2 x 16GB)
Viper Steel SODIMM
- 3000MHz 32GB (1 x 32GB)
- 2666MHz 32GB (1 x 32GB)
- 2400MHz 32GB (1 x 32GB)
