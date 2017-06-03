VIPER Gaming by Patriot Present The V380 Virtual 7.1 Surround Headset

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA  Jan. 23rd, 2020  VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT, a trademarked brand of PATRIOT and a global leader in performance memory, solid-state drives, and flash storage solutions, today is proud to announce the launch of Viper V380 Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound PC Gaming Headset. It delivers crystal clear sound quality and outstanding noise isolation for hardcore gaming and theater-grade audio playback. Featured Hi-Fi grade 53mm neodymium drivers, the V380 headset brings higher sensitivity and the superior quality of sound with delicate details helping users react faster than their rivals in a game battle.

With the ergonomic concept, V380 headset is housed with hinged over-sized ear cushions and paired with an adjustable protein-leather headband to provide max comfort to gamers who enjoy long gaming matches. An excellent headset is an essential gear for every gamer during the most crucial gaming rounds. Whether the user wants to enjoy a 4K action movie in the late hours or have gaming sessions until dawn, a 7.1 virtual headset is the ideal substitution of the surround sound speakers.

V380 features an omnidirectional and detachable microphone with automatic environmental noise cancellation (ENC) ability. V380 delivers incredible sound clarity when communicating with teammates during gameplay, without the interference of background noise and avoiding feedback.



The V380 can be customized in a full-spectrum RGB lighting, or one of many programmed lighting patterns through the Viper RGB Software for matching your gaming setup and build. Backed by a two-year warranty, the V380 headset is compatible with Windows® 7, Windows® 10, or later version, and it is the ultimate choice for hardcore gamers worldwide!

Features Highlight:

 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound with Hi-Fi 53mm Neodymium Drivers

 Ergonomic closed-ear design for passive noise cancellation and convenient on-ear volume controls

 Omnidirectional, Detachable Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) Microphone

 Customizable full-spectrum RGB illumination with Viper Software

 USB Interface with durable braided 2.1m cable


Availability

The V380 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound RGB Gaming Headset is available at major retailers with an MSRP of $89.99:

Amazon: https://amzn.to/2TpRLkf
Official webstore: https://bit.ly/2QU7p5K



