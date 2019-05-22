VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT Present VIPER 4 BLACKOUT DDR4 High-Speed Kits

 Series: VIPER 4 BLACKOUT

 Edition: Black Sides / Black Top

 Capacity: 16GB (2 x 8GB)

 Compatibility: Tested across latest Intel and AMD series motherboards for reliably fast performance

 Feature Overclock: XMP 2.0 support for automatic overclocking

 Aluminum heat spreader for faster heat dissipation and cooler operation

 Limited lifetime warranty

, a trademarked brand ofand a global leader in performance memory, solid-state drives, and flash storage solutions, today is excited to announce the launch of their high-speed, available in speeds from 4133MHz up to 4400MHz. These modules are designed to maximize the performance potential of computer systems, including hardcore gaming and video processing rigs.The VIPER 4 BLACKOUT MEMORY has been universally recognized among enthusiast-grade builders as a brand they can trust when maximizing overall system performance while complementing their system designs with a stylish, eye-catching heat spreader. These high-speed 16GB kits are available in speeds from 4133MHz up to 4400MHz, built to offer an extremely fast DDR4 DRAM memory kit with exceptional stability and compatibility across the latest Intel and AMD Ryzen platforms. They are also built from rigorously tested memory chips and a 10-layer black PCB for ensuring the top quality.Each module is wrapped by a military-grade aluminium heat spreader with an advanced cooling fin array to optimize its thermal performance and efficiency."The hardcore gamers and overclockers have encouraged us to go further with our award-winning VIPER 4 BLACKOUT PERFORMANCE MEMORY, and they have expressed their keen interest in a higher frequency kit. We always believed that performance and speed mean nothing until built on stability and reliability," said Roger Shinmoto, the Vice President of VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT.Backed by a PATRIOT/VIPER limited lifetime warranty, the VIPER 4 BLACKOUT Series 16GB(2x8GB) High-Speed kits launch in frequencies of 4133MHz, 4266MHz, and 4400MHz and are available in major retailers.For more information about VIPER 4 BLACKOUT DDR4 performance memory, please visit the product page Furthermore, 64GB (2x 32GB) VIPER 4 BLACKOUT memory kits are also available in speeds from 3000 to 3600MHz. These models have been tested for compatibility against cutting-edge AMD and Intel systems, and come equipped with Blackout aluminium heatspreader and limited lifetime warranty.