VIPER GAMING Launches VIPER 4 BLACKOUT 64GB Kits

VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT launches new 64GB kits of the VIPER 4 BLACKOUT high-performance gaming memory using 32GB memory modules. The new VIPER 4 BLACKOUT series 64GB kits are available in speeds 3000MHz, 3200MHz, and 3600MHz. The new kits offer high-capacity and high-performance memory for users to reach the maximum supported memory of up to 128GB in the latest AMD and Intel mainstream platforms. The VIPER 4 BLACKOUT Series uses strictly tested memory chips and a 10-layer PCB design to guarantee performance and stability. The VIPER 4 BLACKOUT is devoid of RGB lighting and uses a military-grade aluminium heat spreader with an advanced pin array to maximize efficiency and thermal performance.
"The VIPER 4 BLACKOUT DRAM is an award-winning series and has been highly recommended by mainstream PC hardware media last year. Influence from positive customer feedback from our 16GB kits encouraged us to expand the VIPER 4 BLACKOUT series to include a much larger 64GB kit," said Roger Shinmoto, the Vice President of VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT. "These new kits are not just stealthy in design for a system build, they are also a smart choice for those desperate to escalate their gaming performance to its maximum potential."
Features
Series: Viper 4 Blackout
Edition: Black Sides / Black Top
Compatibility: Tested across latest Intel and AMD series motherboards for reliably fast performance
Feature Overclock: XMP 2.0 support for automatic overclocking
Aluminium heat spreader for faster heat dissipation and cooler operation
Capacity: 64GB (32GB x 2)
Limited lifetime warranty
Pricing
Patriot VIPER 4 BLACKOUT Series DDR4 64GB (2 x 32GB) 3000MHz Kit: US$284.99
Patriot VIPER 4 BLACKOUT Series DDR4 64GB (2 x 32GB) 3200MHz Kit: US$289.99
Patriot VIPER 4 BLACKOUT Series DDR4 64GB (2 x 32GB) 3600MHz Kit: US$309.99
The Patriot Viper 4 Blackout Series DDR4 64GB (2 x 32GB) Kits are now available at Amazon. Learn more about the VIPER 4 BLACKOUT Series memory at VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT.