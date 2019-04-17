VIPER GAMING Launches VIPER 4 BLACKOUT 64GB Kits

"The VIPER 4 BLACKOUT DRAM is an award-winning series and has been highly recommended by mainstream PC hardware media last year. Influence from positive customer feedback from our 16GB kits encouraged us to expand the VIPER 4 BLACKOUT series to include a much larger 64GB kit," said Roger Shinmoto, the Vice President of VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT. "These new kits are not just stealthy in design for a system build, they are also a smart choice for those desperate to escalate their gaming performance to its maximum potential."

Series: Viper 4 BlackoutEdition: Black Sides / Black TopCompatibility: Tested across latest Intel and AMD series motherboards for reliably fast performanceFeature Overclock: XMP 2.0 support for automatic overclockingAluminium heat spreader for faster heat dissipation and cooler operationCapacity: 64GB (32GB x 2)Limited lifetime warrantyPatriot VIPER 4 BLACKOUT Series DDR4 64GB (2 x 32GB) 3000MHz Kit: US$284.99Patriot VIPER 4 BLACKOUT Series DDR4 64GB (2 x 32GB) 3200MHz Kit: US$289.99Patriot VIPER 4 BLACKOUT Series DDR4 64GB (2 x 32GB) 3600MHz Kit: US$309.99The Patriot Viper 4 Blackout Series DDR4 64GB (2 x 32GB) Kits are now available at Amazon . Learn more about the VIPER 4 BLACKOUT Series memory at VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT