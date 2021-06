VIPER GAMING Launches VIPER ELITE II Gaming Memory

The VIPER ELITE II features a clean and stealthy new heat spreader design to showcase the VIPER brand elements. A military-grade aluminium heatshield wraps up the module to provide outstanding thermal performance and maintain system stability under the heaviest of loads. In addition, each module is built from a 10-layer PCB using only the highest quality hand-tested memory chips and components to ensure that each module meets VIPER's strict quality standards for excellent stability and reliability.The VIPER ELITE II fully supports XMP 2.0 for profile-based automatic overclocking and is validated against the latest Intel and AMD motherboard platforms for compatibility. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, the VIPER ELITE II is now available in selected global retailers in both single module and dual kits with frequencies of 2666MHz/3200MHz /3600MHz/4000MHz and module densities of 4GB/8GB/16GB/32GB, offering a maximum kit capacity of 64GB (2x32GB).Red heatshield with black VIPER™ signaturesAluminium heat spreader with the unique and specific design elementSupports XMP 2.0 automatic overclockingTested across the latest Intel/AMD platforms for reliably fast performanceLimited lifetime warrantyThe VIPER GAMING VIPER ELITE II gaming memory is now available in the United States on Amazon and Newegg