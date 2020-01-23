VIPER GAMING Launches VIPER ELITE II Gaming Memory

Press Release
VIPER, the gaming brand of PATRIOT, today is proud to announce the market launch of their VIPER ELITE II DDR4 performance memory. The VIPER ELITE II inherits its successful design from the award-winning ELITE PERFORMANCE MEMORY series and continues to deliver unparalleled stability and overclocking potential to hardware enthusiasts and hardcore gamers. It is customized for the PC builder looking for an RGB-free performance-centric memory solution with a wide range of speeds and capacities.
The VIPER ELITE II features a clean and stealthy new heat spreader design to showcase the VIPER brand elements. A military-grade aluminium heatshield wraps up the module to provide outstanding thermal performance and maintain system stability under the heaviest of loads. In addition, each module is built from a 10-layer PCB using only the highest quality hand-tested memory chips and components to ensure that each module meets VIPER's strict quality standards for excellent stability and reliability.
The VIPER ELITE II fully supports XMP 2.0 for profile-based automatic overclocking and is validated against the latest Intel and AMD motherboard platforms for compatibility. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, the VIPER ELITE II is now available in selected global retailers in both single module and dual kits with frequencies of 2666MHz/3200MHz /3600MHz/4000MHz and module densities of 4GB/8GB/16GB/32GB, offering a maximum kit capacity of 64GB (2x32GB).
VIPER ELITE II Features
Red heatshield with black VIPER signatures
Aluminium heat spreader with the unique and specific design element
Supports XMP 2.0 automatic overclocking
Tested across the latest Intel/AMD platforms for reliably fast performance
Limited lifetime warranty
Availability
The VIPER GAMING VIPER ELITE II gaming memory is now available in the United States on Amazon and Newegg
