VIPER GAMING Launches VPR400 RGB NVMe SSD

VIPER GAMING, a division of PATRIOT memory, launches the VPR400 RGB NVMe SSD featuring PCIe Gen 4x4 interface delivering up to 4600MB/s read and up to 4400MB/s write. A unique aluminum heat spreader has been included to keep the drive thermally stable while accenting the onboard RGB LEDs. The VIPER GAMING VPR400 RGB NVMe SSD is built using the latest Innogrit IG5220 Gen4x4 controller and high-quality 3D NAND flash memory. The VPR400 RGB is available in capacities of 1TB and 512GB.
RGB Lighting
The VPR400 RGB NVMe SSD has onboard RGB lighting that is fully synchronizable with other VIPER GAMING RGB peripherals using the smart VIPER RGB 3.0 software, allowing users to customize their lighting profiles or choose any pre-programmed RGB lighting patterns.
Advanced Thermal Management
The VIPER VRP400 RGB NVMe SSD is different from the traditional NVMe SSDs, which set performance restrictions that limit read and write data transfer speeds to maintain a workable operating temperature. Instead, the VIPER VRP400 supports the Thermal Throttling technology using a built-in thermal sensor and firmware to wisely manage the SSD operational performance and temperature. This technology can effectively prevent overheating while efficiently commanding the best performance under dynamic conditions.
Reliable
Backed by VIPER GAMING's 5-year warranty, the VIPER VPR400 RGB NVMe SSD is one of the best choices for gamers and video content creators who require ultra-fast bootup speeds and instantaneous access to files for superior productivity.
Availability
The VIPER GAMING VPR400 RGB NVMe SSD will be available in late June at Amazon, Newegg, and more major retailers.