VIPER GAMING Launches VPR400 RGB NVMe SSD

The VPR400 RGB NVMe SSD has onboard RGB lighting that is fully synchronizable with other VIPER GAMING RGB peripherals using the smart VIPER RGB 3.0 software, allowing users to customize their lighting profiles or choose any pre-programmed RGB lighting patterns.The VIPER VRP400 RGB NVMe SSD is different from the traditional NVMe SSDs, which set performance restrictions that limit read and write data transfer speeds to maintain a workable operating temperature. Instead, the VIPER VRP400 supports the Thermal Throttling technology using a built-in thermal sensor and firmware to wisely manage the SSD operational performance and temperature. This technology can effectively prevent overheating while efficiently commanding the best performance under dynamic conditions.Backed by VIPER GAMING's 5-year warranty, the VIPER VPR400 RGB NVMe SSD is one of the best choices for gamers and video content creators who require ultra-fast bootup speeds and instantaneous access to files for superior productivity.The VIPER GAMING VPR400 RGB NVMe SSD will be available in late June at Amazon , Newegg, and more major retailers.