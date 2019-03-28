VIPER GAMING PXD Portable SSD Drive Launched at PAX EAST 2020

VIPER GAMING, the dedicated gaming division of PATRIOT, attends PAX EAST 2020 and launches the new VIPER GAMING PXD m.2 PCIe Type-C portable solid-state drive. The VIPER GAMING PXD utilizes USB 3.2 Type-C connectivity that delivers speeds of up to 1000MB/s sequential read and up to 1000MB/s sequential write. The VIPER GAMING PXD portable SSD drive is powered by a Phison E13T Series Controller. The VIPER GAMING PXD is available in capacities from 512GB to 2TB. The PXD portable SSD comes with a Type-C to Type-C cable and a Type-C to Type-A cable.
We cant think of a better way to be immersed with the gaming community than to be a part of PAX EAST, and debuting PXD with its first public showcase is a great way to let gamers know that they have an exciting alternative coming in April 2020, said Roger Shinmoto, Vice President at VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT.
VIPER GAMING Booth at PAX EASTAt PAX EAST, gamers will be able to experience the PXD m.2 PCIe Type-C External SSD on the PlayStation 4 with Marvel's Spider-Man video game as well as the award-winning V765 gaming keyboard, V570 BLACKOUT RGB gaming mouse, V380 gaming headset and more gaming peripherals at the booth.
PAX EAST 2020
PAX EAST will be held in Boston, Massachusetts, from February 27 until March 1, 2020, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Visitors will get to peruse an exhibit hall with developers and publishers. At the same time, panels will offer question and answer sessions and a glimpse into the latest in the gaming industry. Visitors will get to enjoy nightly concerts, tournaments, pin trading, various lounges, tabletop free play, and much more. PAX EAST will genuinely be a gamer's dream come true, and VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT aims to offer gamers something else they crave: no-nonsense, power-packed gaming peripherals and SSDs.
The VIPER GAMING PXD Portable SSDs are pre-listed at Amazon UK. Learn more about VIPER GAMING by PATRIOT at https://viper.patriotmemory.com/