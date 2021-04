VIPER Launches VP4300 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

Bundled with Two Heatspreaders

The Viper VP4300 SSD comes with two heat spreaders to meet all thermal demands: an aluminium heatshield and an extremely thin, single-use, graphene thermal pad. The larger aluminium heatshield delivers superior cooling making it perfect for workstations and gaming PCs. The thin graphene thermal pad is the ideal cooling solution for space-restricted devices like NUCs and gaming laptops.Built with the latest Innogrit IG5236 PCIe Gen 4 x 4 NVMe controller to unlock ultra-fast sequential Read and Write speeds up to 7.400MB/s and 6,800MB/s.Thermal Throttling Technology and built-in thermal sensor to provide additional protection and sustain the best performance under intense workloads.Delivers the perfect combination of overall performance, ultra-fast transfer speeds, and enhanced multitasking capabilities.Built on a 10-layer PCB to guarantee excellent signal integrity for ultra-stability.Two optional heatshields included in the package: Aluminium heatshield and Graphene heatshield.Backed with a 5-year warranty.The Viper VP4300 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD is now available at partner resellers including Amazon with the 1TB for $224.99 and 2TB for $449.99. Learn more about the Viper VP4300 NVMe SSD at VIPER