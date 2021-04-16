VIPER Launches VP4300 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

VIPER, a trademarked brand of PATRIOT, is proud to launch its Viper VP4300 PCIe Gen4 x 4 NVME M.2 2280 SSD. The SSD is built using the latest Innogrit Gen 4x4 high-speed controller-IG5236 and the highest quality DDR4 DRAM cache, which delivers blistering transfer speeds for massive system DATA throughput.
The Viper VP4300 provides the 4K Aligned Random-Read and Random-Write up to 800K IOPs and Sequential Read and Write speeds up to 7,400MB/s and 6,800MB/s, respectively. Faster overall performance from system boots to accelerating system responsiveness when loading games or data-intensive applications. The all-new Viper VP4300 is available in capacities of 1TB and 2TB.
Bundled with Two Heatspreaders
The Viper VP4300 SSD comes with two heat spreaders to meet all thermal demands: an aluminium heatshield and an extremely thin, single-use, graphene thermal pad. The larger aluminium heatshield delivers superior cooling making it perfect for workstations and gaming PCs. The thin graphene thermal pad is the ideal cooling solution for space-restricted devices like NUCs and gaming laptops.
Key Features
Built with the latest Innogrit IG5236 PCIe Gen 4 x 4 NVMe controller to unlock ultra-fast sequential Read and Write speeds up to 7.400MB/s and 6,800MB/s.
Thermal Throttling Technology and built-in thermal sensor to provide additional protection and sustain the best performance under intense workloads.
Delivers the perfect combination of overall performance, ultra-fast transfer speeds, and enhanced multitasking capabilities.
Built on a 10-layer PCB to guarantee excellent signal integrity for ultra-stability.
Two optional heatshields included in the package: Aluminium heatshield and Graphene heatshield.
Backed with a 5-year warranty.
Pricing and Availability
The Viper VP4300 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD is now available at partner resellers including Amazon with the 1TB for $224.99 and 2TB for $449.99. Learn more about the Viper VP4300 NVMe SSD at VIPER