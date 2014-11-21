Vortez is hiring - Product Reviewer

23.06.2020

Are you fascinated by technology? Always wanted to write about it?

PRODUCT REVIEWER

Were looking for someone who has a thirst for computer technology and who will be keen to publish review articles on the latest products. Here are the requirements for the role:

 Must be a UK resident.
 Must have good photography skills.
 Must have a good grasp of English.
 Must have good product knowledge.
 Must be able to publish at least one review per week.
 Must have the ability to meet deadlines.

All of the above are necessary but there are also a few other things which are essential to this role. Pride should be taken in publishing articles on a successful site and you will of course be part of an experienced team so it is important that you take heed to advice and follow instructions. Being a team player is what its all about. Product reviewers will get exclusive access to hardware and will be involved in a thriving industry.

So if you are keen and think you have what it takes, then get in contact with us by filling out the form below:


