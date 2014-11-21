Vortez is hiring - Product Reviewer

Are you fascinated by technology? Always wanted to write about it?
PRODUCT REVIEWERWere looking for someone who has a thirst for computer technology and who will be keen to publish review articles on the latest products. Here are the requirements for the role:
Must be a UK resident.
Must have good photography skills.
Must have a good grasp of English.
Must have good product knowledge.
Must be able to publish at least one review per week.
Must have the ability to meet deadlines.
All of the above are necessary but there are also a few other things which are essential to this role. Pride should be taken in publishing articles on a successful site and you will of course be part of an experienced team so it is important that you take heed to advice and follow instructions. Being a team player is what its all about. Product reviewers will get exclusive access to hardware and will be involved in a thriving industry.
So if you are keen and think you have what it takes, then get in contact with us by filling out the form below: