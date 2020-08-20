Vortez X DeepCool Giveaway - MACUBE 550 Chassis

In need of a new gaming chassis?
Weve have partnered with DeepCool for another giveaway, giving you a chance to win a DeepCool MACUBE 550 gaming chassis. The MACUBE 550 is a full-tower chassis with plenty of space to support a modern gaming PC setup. It features novel functional designs like hidden air intakes and a magnetic glass side panel.
To win the DeepCool MACUBE 550 chassis, simply key in your entries at Gleam on the link below:
https://gleam.io/LYvKW/deepcool-macube550-european-giveaway
Giveaway Terms and Conditions- Prize is a DeepCool MACUBE 550 Chassis (GS-ATX-MACUBE550-BKG0P)
- Giveaway ends on the 24th of August, 2020
- Open to EUROPEAN residents only.
- The winner is selected via Gleam
- Winner will be announced on the website and Vortezs social media pages
- DeepCool reserves the right to withdraw this competition at any time.
- This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with, Instagram or Facebook.