Vote for Your Favourite Games at The Steam Awards 2020

Steam has announced its nominees for the 2020 Steam Awards as nominated by the Steam Community of players. The nominees were submitted by over 5.3 million players and rounded up more than 30 million nominations an all-time record for the Steam Awards. Users can cast their votes until the 3rd of January, 2021 at 9AM PST. Steam will announce the winners on the same day.
The 2020 Steam Awards Categories and Nominees
Sit Back and Relax
Factorio
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Satisfactory
The Sims 4
Untitled Goose Game
Best Soundtrack
DOOM Eternal
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Helltaker
Need For Speed Heat
Persona 4 Golden
Outstanding Visual Style
Battlefield V
Black Mesa
Marvel's Avengers
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
There Is No Game: Jam Edition 2015
Best Game You Suck At
Apex Legends
Crusader Kings III
EA SPORTS FIFA 21
Ghostrunner
GTFO
Outstanding Story Rich Game
Detroit: Become Human
Horizon Zero Dawn
Red Dead Redemption 2
Mafia: Definitive Edition
Metro Exodus
Most Innovative Gameplay
Control
DEATH STRANDING
Noita
Superliminal
Teardown
Better With Friends
Borderlands 3
Deep Rock Galactic
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Risk of Rain 2
Sea of Thieves
Labour Of Love
Among Us
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
No Man's Sky
Terraria
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
VR Game of the Year
Half-Life: Alyx
Phasmophobia
The Room VR: A Dark Matter
Thief Simulator VR
STAR WARS Squadrons
Game of the Year
DEATH STRANDING
DOOM Eternal
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Hades
Red Dead Redemption 2
You can cast your votes at https://store.steampowered.com/SteamAwards
One vote per category will grant users a Steam Trading Card.