WD_BLACK Launches SN770 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

WD_BLACK, a division of Western Digital, launches the WD_BLACK SN770 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD. The WD_BLACK is purpose-built for gaming with its PCIe Gen4 x4 interface delivering speeds of up to 5,150MB/s and available in larger capacities of up to 2TB. The SN770 lacks a DRAM cache making it a budget PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD.
First into the Action
Get into the match fast as you zoom past load times with blazing speeds of up to 5,150MB/s2 (1TB and 2TB models).
Smoother, Faster Gaming
Improve in-game responsiveness and streaming with the PCIe Gen4 interface for a performance boost you can see and feel. The interface is compatible with leading CPU and motherboard platforms and backward-compatible with PCIe Gen3.
5-Year Limited Warranty
Equipped with advanced thermal management technology that helps maintain consistent performance, this reliable drive from a trusted brand comes backed by a 5-year limited warranty.
Pricing and Availability
The WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD is now available at the WD Store and partner resellers worldwide. Check out the WD_BLACK Store at Amazon. See pricing below.
WD_BLACK SN770 250GB: $59.99
WD_BLACK SN770 500GB: $79.99
WD_BLACK SN770 1TB: $129.99
WD_BLACK SN770 2TB: $269.99