WD_BLACK Launches SN770 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD

Get into the match fast as you zoom past load times with blazing speeds of up to 5,150MB/s2 (1TB and 2TB models).Improve in-game responsiveness and streaming with the PCIe Gen4 interface for a performance boost you can see and feel. The interface is compatible with leading CPU and motherboard platforms and backward-compatible with PCIe Gen3.Equipped with advanced thermal management technology that helps maintain consistent performance, this reliable drive from a trusted brand comes backed by a 5-year limited warranty.The WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD is now available at the WD Store and partner resellers worldwide. Check out the WD_BLACK Store at Amazon . See pricing below.WD_BLACK SN770 250GB: $59.99WD_BLACK SN770 500GB: $79.99WD_BLACK SN770 1TB: $129.99WD_BLACK SN770 2TB: $269.99