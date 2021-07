WD_BLACK SN750 SE Battlefield 2042 PC Game Bundle Launched

Prepare for all-out warfare with the limited edition WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD Battlefield 2042 PC Game Code Bundle, with full PC game code included. Step up to PCIe Gen4 technology with an internal SSD that delivers sequential read speeds up to 3,600MB/s to help maximize your gaming rig’s performance as you engage the enemy across dynamic maps in Battlefield 2042. That means a lot less time waiting for PC boot-up and level loading, and a lot more time playing and streaming. Monitor your drive’s health with the WD_BLACK Dashboard to keep everything running smoothly while optimizing peak performance in gaming mode. The storm is coming. Get ready to dominate in Battlefield 2042 with the WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD—purpose-built for gaming.The WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD Battlefield 2042 PC Game Code Bundle is now available at the WD Store and Amazon Learn more about Battlefield 2042 at EA.com