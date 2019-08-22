WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 Consoles Launched

Western Digital Corp. and Sony Interactive Entertainment teamed up to deliver the industry's first official PlayStation-licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 (PS5) to gamers across the globe. The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 Consoles enables players to expand the high-speed storage capacity of their PS5 console and gives them peace of mind knowing that their new and favorite titles are stored on a drive that's been battle-tested to take on the most intensive PS5 gameplay.
Installation Walkthrough
Key FeaturesOfficially Licensed For Your PS5
Store and play more titles on the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD thats officially tested and certified for your PS5 console, so you can keep gaming without worrying about compatibility issues.
All-In-One Heatsink Design
The All-in-one heatsink SSD design makes installation and setup worry-free through the PS5 consoles M.2 expansion slot.
Store More, Play More, Fast
With up to 2TB capacity, your PlayStation 5 console has the additional space to store up to 50 games so you still have room for the next big title.
Speed Kills. This Decimates
Take advantage of irrational PCIe® Gen4 NVMe speeds up to 7000MB/s read and 5300MB/s write (1TB model) for a responsive and seamless gaming experience.
One Drive To Play What You Want
Store and play your favorite PS5-compatible games directly from the drive.
Game On. Stay Cool.
Experience uninterrupted gameplay with a PlayStation 5 console-compatible built-in heatsink that keeps your drive running cool and minimize throttling down in the heat of battle.
Availability and Pricing
The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 retails for $169.99 USD (1TB) and $279.99 USD (2TB) and is now available for purchase exclusively at Best Buy (in stores and online) and on the Western Digital Store. It will be available for purchase from other select retailers, etailers and resellers starting mid-August 2022.