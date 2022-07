WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 Consoles Launched

Installation Walkthrough



Key Features

Store and play more titles on the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD that’s officially tested and certified for your PS5 console, so you can keep gaming without worrying about compatibility issues.The All-in-one heatsink SSD design makes installation and setup worry-free through the PS5 console’s M.2 expansion slot.With up to 2TB capacity, your PlayStation 5 console has the additional space to store up to 50 games so you still have room for the next big title.Take advantage of irrational PCIe® Gen4 NVMe speeds up to 7000MB/s read and 5300MB/s write (1TB model) for a responsive and seamless gaming experience.Store and play your favorite PS5-compatible games directly from the drive.Experience uninterrupted gameplay with a PlayStation 5 console-compatible built-in heatsink that keeps your drive running cool and minimize throttling down in the heat of battle.The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 retails for $169.99 USD (1TB) and $279.99 USD (2TB) and is now available for purchase exclusively at Best Buy (in stores and online) and on the Western Digital Store . It will be available for purchase from other select retailers, etailers and resellers starting mid-August 2022.