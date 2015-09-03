WD Intros Brand New My Passport SSD

Western Digital introduces the new WD brand My Passport SSD in capacities of up to 2TB and in stylish colours. It comes in a sleek and compact metal casing and blazing read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s with NVMe technology. The palm-sized My Passport SSD drive allows home and business users to save, access, and protect content with ease.
The new My Passport SSD delivers the speed, reliability, and functionality consumers have come to expect from us, said Susan Park, vice president, Consumer Solutions, Western Digital. It is a powerful and sophisticated solution for the everyday content creators, curators, and hobbyists who need to move files quickly. The rounded corners, waving ridges and soft edges enhance the My Passport SSDs portability and make it easy to carry, yet also distinctly recognizable as a member within WDs award-winning My Passport product line-up
Built for Everyday CreatorsNow more than ever, consumers are looking to empower their productivity by keeping their files and increasingly large content libraries with them. Creators can move and edit high-quality content nearly twice as fast with the new My Passport SSD compared to the previous version of the drive, saving time to do more. Whether on a laptop or desktop while at home, in the office or on the go, professionals can reliably store their data on this drive.
The New Look of SSD PerformanceWDs My Passport SSD is designed from the ground up to provide reliable performance and a touch of luxury, inside and out. The bold metal design is both stylish and durable. It feels great in the hand and fits comfortably in a bag or pocket, enabling consumers to bring their content wherever life takes them and keep productivity flowing. Available in a range of modern colours, including Grey, Blue, Red, and Gold, consumers can choose the drive that best fits their style.
WD My Passport SSD Features- Blazing fast NVMe technology with read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s.
- Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption to help protect valuable content simply.
- Featuring shock and vibration resistance and drop resistant up to 6.5 feet (1.98m).
- Included software2 to make it easy to back up large files to your drive or a cloud service account3.
- USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology with a USB-C cable and a USB-A adaptor.
- Ready to use out of the box and compatible with Mac and PC.
Pricing and Availability
The WD My Passport SSD is backed by a five-year limited warranty and is now available in the 500GB and 1TB capacities in Grey for $119.99 and $189.99, respectively. Other colours and capacities will be made available this year.