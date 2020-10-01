WD Launches Next-Gen SanDisk Extreme Portable SSDs

Western Digital released two new SanDisk portable SSDs that offer nearly 2X speed over the previous generation models the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2 and SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2. Designed to meet the needs of modern users like professional photographers, videographers, and enthusiasts, the new SanDisk Extreme Portable SSDs are faster than ever utilizing NVMe protocol and now available in capacities of up to 2TB. The new drives are compatible with PC and Mac computers and a range of USB-C-enabled smartphones.
The flagship SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD features a forged aluminium chassis made to stay cool under the pressure of a heavy workload and a durable silicone design to withstand the rigors of production. The drives also help keep content safe with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption. The new SanDisk Extreme Portable SSDs are built to handle the most challenging assignments, the perfect go-to-drive for users that need more memory and a fast and durable portable drive.
SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2
- Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid-state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read and up to 2000MB/s write speeds.
- A forged aluminium chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable form factor.
- Up to two-meter drop protection and an IP55 rating2 make the drive tough enough to take on any adventure. The drive's forged aluminium chassis and silicone shell design offer a premium feel and added protection.
- Helps keep private content private with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption.
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2
- Get NVMe solid-state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that's perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage.
- For added durability, the drive features up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance.
- Durable silicone shell that offers a premium feel and added protection to the drive's exterior.
- Helps keep private content private with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption.
Pricing and Availability
The SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSDs are backed by a five-year limited warranty and are now available at the Western Digital Store, and at select e-tailers and retailers worldwide.
The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is available now in 500GB (MSRP of $119.99 USD) and 1TB (MSRP $199.99 USD), and is expected to ship in 2TB later this holiday season.
The SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD is available now in 2TB (MSRP of $499.99 USD), and is expected to ship in 1TB later this holiday season.