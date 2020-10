WD Launches Next-Gen SanDisk Extreme Portable SSDs

SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD V2

- Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid-state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read and up to 2000MB/s write speeds.- A forged aluminium chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable form factor.- Up to two-meter drop protection and an IP55 rating2 make the drive tough enough to take on any adventure. The drive's forged aluminium chassis and silicone shell design offer a premium feel and added protection.- Helps keep private content private with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption.- Get NVMe solid-state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that's perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage.- For added durability, the drive features up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance.- Durable silicone shell that offers a premium feel and added protection to the drive's exterior.- Helps keep private content private with password protection and an upgrade to 256-bit AES hardware encryption.Pricing and AvailabilityThe SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO portable SSDs are backed by a five-year limited warranty and are now available at the Western Digital Store, and at select e-tailers and retailers worldwide.The SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is available now in 500GB (MSRP of $119.99 USD) and 1TB (MSRP $199.99 USD), and is expected to ship in 2TB later this holiday season.The SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD is available now in 2TB (MSRP of $499.99 USD), and is expected to ship in 1TB later this holiday season.